Dental Innovation Alliance Doubles Down on Relu with Strategic Investment to Fuel US Expansion

Relu currently handles more than 1 million cases each year from dental laboratories across 82 countries. The financing provided by DIA will further strengthen Relu's position in the US market.

"A lab's growth used to be capped by how many technicians it could hire and train. AI removes that ceiling: technicians who adopt Relu become far more productive, designing multiples of the cases they could before," said Holger Willems, CEO and Co-Founder of Relu. "This investment lets us bring that to more American labs."

"We backed Relu at the seed stage, and we're investing again because the results speak for themselves," said Thomas Sharpe, Managing Partner at Dental Innovation Alliance. "The lab operators among our investors have seen Relu deliver: real design and workflow automation, and a growing adoption by leading American labs. We're proud to help them scale."

About Relu

Relu has built Relu® Automate, an AI platform that automates the design and administrative work for dental lab cases, like night guards, crowns, and dental models. Relu® Automate is a pay-per-case platform that automates design and workflow processes, giving labs room to grow. Relu was founded in 2019 by Holger Willems (CEO), Adriaan Van Gerven (CTO), Antoine Coppens (COO), and Thomas Beznik (CPO), and has offices in Leuven, Belgium, and Boston, MA. Learn more at relu.ai.

About Dental Innovation Alliance

DIA is a venture capital fund investing in innovative technologies and solutions in the dental and multi-site healthcare industry, backing companies that develop transformative solutions for dental practices, DSOs, and the broader multi-site healthcare ecosystem.

SOURCE Relu BV