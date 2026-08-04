Denver Life Sciences Wins Two Red Dot Design Awards

Recognition comes as the company prepares for the launch of its Kickstarter campaign in 2026.

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Life Sciences (DLS)'s minimalist and elegant mobile app was adjudged the winner of two prestigious Red Dot Design Awards in the User Experience and Lifestyle Apps categories for 2026.

"This recognition is a testament to the exceptional aesthetics and attention to detail of our app design team, which spent countless hours refining every pixel of the experience," said Gurbinder Bali, CEO of Denver Life Sciences.

Denver Life Sciences Won Two Red Dot Design Awards in 2026.

"Furthermore, this award underscores a deeper design challenge: transforming complex physiological data into clear, actionable insights that users can understand and act on. Achieving that requires a clear product vision and deep user empathy—qualities our team demonstrated throughout the app development process," added Bali.

Established in 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's most recognized and respected international design competitions. Winners are selected by an independent jury of internationally renowned design experts who evaluate entries based on innovation, functionality, usability, and overall design quality.

The award-winning mobile app, which is central to the overall product experience, complements the company's hardware, which measures systemic hydration in the human body. They work in conjunction to provide hydration insights for every user, contextualized for their age, gender, ethnicity, and fitness level.

"Both—the mobile app and the hardware—are slated to go live with the Kickstarter campaign, marking the culmination of years of research and development by the engineering, product, and design teams. This recognition from the Red Dot Design Award jury could not have come at a better time, as anticipation for the launch grows," said Kunal Lunawat, co-founder at Denver Life Sciences.

An active waitlist for the Kickstarter campaign can be found here, with additional details to be announced in Q3 2026. The Kickstarter campaign will mark the company's first public unveiling of its product.

SOURCE Denver Life Sciences (DLS)