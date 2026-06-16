Denver Welcomes Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise

Trua of Denver to Help Families Navigate Senior Living Decisions With Compassionate Guidance

DENVER, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua Senior Living Locators, a franchise dedicated to helping seniors and their families find living opportunities that fit their needs and lifestyle, has launched in Denver. The brand recently welcomed Arvis Layton as its newest franchise owner.

For Layton, the decision to join Trua grew out of experiences that showed him how difficult the search for senior care services can be when families are trying to make the right choice for someone they love.

He saw that challenge first through his own family. Layton's father cared for his grandmother for many years before she died, often carrying the weight of that responsibility without much support from his siblings. Layton helped when he could during visits, but the experience stayed with him.

He later learned how a close friend visited more than a dozen senior living communities while looking for the right place for his grandmother. The process was emotional, time-consuming and overwhelming.

"When I learned about Trua Senior Living Locators, I knew that I could help people learn more about senior living and find the right accommodations," Layton said. "I've seen how heavy this process can feel for families. My goal is to help make it less overwhelming by being a steady, trusted resource."

Service and Community have been central to Layton's life and he's brought that spirit to Denver where he has lived for eight years. Layton served as a Peace Corp Volunteer (Honduras 2003 – 2005), where he worked on health-focused projects in a rural village in the mountains. He also spent seven years matched with his "Little" through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado and has been a member of Rotary. Additionally, Layton brings a background in healthcare consulting and customer advising in making difficult decisions to Trua of Denver.

"To me, caring means taking the time to listen to my customers' needs so I can understand them and better help them," Layton said. "It also means having empathy for seniors who are considering or experiencing a major change in their lives. Change can be hard and scary, and caring acknowledges that and helps make the experience a little less daunting."

In his first year, Layton plans to focus on becoming a trusted partner for Denver-area families seeking guidance with senior placement. He also aims to build a viable, self-sustaining business rooted in trust and service.

"My goal is to establish myself as a trustworthy partner for people looking for assistance with senior placement," Layton said. "Families deserve someone who will listen, take their needs seriously and help them find the right place for their loved one."

Families and professionals looking for senior care services for loved ones or patients can learn more by visiting truacares.com/trua-of-denver or calling 720-909-8782.

About Trua Senior Living Locators

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families explore senior living options. The Cincinnati-based company uses proprietary software, vetting protocols and local expertise to identify options that align with each client's wishes, circumstances and care needs.

SOURCE Trua of Denver