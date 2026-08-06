The new campaign brings sports icons together to celebrate the thrill of collecting and the chase that connects fans everywhere

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when a baseball legend, a basketball superstar and one of football's biggest names all end up in the same place? The chase is on.

Join the Chase. Speed Speed Derek Jeter, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joe Burrow Join the Chase in Arena Club's New National Campaign

Baseball legend Derek Jeter, basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and football star Joe Burrow come together in a new national campaign from Arena Club, the modern sports collectibles platform. Bringing three of the biggest names from three different sports into one campaign, "The Chase" celebrates the excitement that connects sports fans and collectors across every game: the thrill of going after something great. Developed in partnership with creative agency Orchard, the campaign captures the anticipation, excitement and possibility that define the collecting experience before debuting in a national television spot.

Debuting today, the campaign's national television spot turns that feeling into a real-world adventure, following collectors through the streets of Miami as they chase down Jeter, Antetokounmpo and Burrow. It's a playful take on a feeling that every collector knows, the anticipation, excitement and possibility that comes with chasing the card you've been waiting to find.

Just as "The Chase" brings stars from baseball, basketball and football together, Arena Club is building a community where collectors and fans across sports can come together to discover, collect and chase what's next.

"As someone who has always appreciated the history and storytelling behind every card, I'm excited about how we're making that experience more accessible to more fans," said Arena Club co-founder Derek Jeter. "We had a great time making 'The Chase.' It really captures that anticipation factor of what you might find next when you're a collector."

And the chase doesn't end when the commercial does. Beginning in September, Arena Club will bring the action to its Slab Packs, hiding 40 coveted "Golden Slabs" in select packs through December, with 10 released each month. Collectors who uncover one will earn an entry for a chance to win an ultimate football weekend in Los Angeles in February 2027, complete with premium travel and accommodations, two tickets to the biggest game in football and access to exclusive game-week experiences.

Founded by Lee alongside Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Arena Club is reimagining the sports card collecting experience by combining physical collectibles with the ease and accessibility of a modern digital platform. Through technology including AI-powered grading and digital verification, Arena Club gives collectors a secure and transparent way to buy, sell, trade and showcase authenticated sports cards while connecting with a broader community of collectors.

"Every collector knows the feeling of the chase, the anticipation, the discovery and the possibility that the next pack could hold something incredible," said Brian Lee, Arena Club CEO and co-founder. "Bringing Derek, Giannis and Joe together felt like the perfect way to bring that feeling to life. They represent three different sports and three different fan bases, but that excitement is universal. That's what Arena Club is all about: bringing collectors together and giving sports fans everywhere something exciting to chase."

Find out more about Arena Club and follow along with The Chase at ArenaClub.com and @arenaclub on Instagram.

About Arena Club

A revolutionary online marketplace and platform for entertainment and sports trading cards , TCGs, and other collectibles.

Arena Club bridges the digital and physical worlds as a modern way to collect, invest, sell and trade cards. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep appreciation for the collector's journey, Arena Club transforms the collecting experience both through AI grading and blockchain transparency, offering a digital vault for the safekeeping of real-world assets that allows members to view and vie for each other's collections with greater ease and transparency. In addition, Arena Club brings unparalleled transparency, value, and excitement to the pack unwrapping experience through Slab Packs®, which are digital packs backed by physical cards. Along with CEO Brian Lee and President Jesse Glass, Arena Club is co-founded by World Series Champion and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Visit www.ArenaClub.com.

SOURCE Arena Club