DermaCarewellness & Aesthetics Raises the Standard for Skincare and Aesthetic Wellness in Washington

Rhoda Ndamukong, a double board-certified nurse practitioner, redefines aesthetic medicine in the D.C. area by integrating psychiatric insight and pioneering regenerative treatments for holistic patient transformation and lasting skin health.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned double board-certified nurse practitioner Rhoda Ndamukong is redefining modern aesthetic medicine through a unique combination of clinical expertise, psychiatric insight, and a commitment to personalized patient care. By emphasizing active listening, transparency, and evidence-based treatment approaches, Rhoda Ndamukong continues to help patients achieve meaningful aesthetic and personal transformations.

Dr. Rhoda Ndamukong, DNP-PMHNP-BC,AGNP-C

At the core of Rhoda Ndamukong's practice is a patient-first philosophy centered on comprehensive consultations and individualized treatment plans.

"Active listening is the cornerstone of my practice," said Rhoda Ndamukong. "It serves as the bridge between a patient's aesthetic goals and my clinical expertise, allowing me to tailor every service to individual needs while maintaining the highest standards of safety, clinical judgment, and personalized care."

Drawing on expertise in both psychiatric and aesthetic medicine, Rhoda Ndamukong takes a holistic approach to patient care, addressing not only physical concerns but also the emotional and psychological factors that can impact self-confidence and well-being.

"I am most inspired by the holistic transformation of my patients," Rhoda Ndamukong said. "Integrating psychiatric expertise with aesthetic care allows me to address concerns such as low self-esteem and body dysmorphia with compassion, clinical insight, and treatments that can truly change lives."

This patient-centered approach is supported by a leadership philosophy grounded in integrity, accountability, and trust.

"My leadership philosophy is rooted in radical integrity," Rhoda Ndamukong added. "Professional excellence is impossible without transparency and accountability. By fostering honesty within my practice, I build lasting trust with both my clinical team and my patients while ensuring the highest quality of care."

As the aesthetics industry continues to evolve, Rhoda Ndamukong is embracing emerging innovations that prioritize natural regeneration and long-term skin health. The field is increasingly shifting away from temporary volume replacement and toward regenerative biostimulation therapies.

"We are moving beyond traditional fillers toward treatments such as Polynucleotides and Exosomes, which encourage the skin to repair itself naturally," Rhoda Ndamukong explained. "Advanced facial analysis technology is also helping providers deliver more precise, personalized rejuvenation plans."

Beyond clinical practice, Rhoda Ndamukong remains dedicated to supporting the broader healthcare community through mentorship and professional development. For the past four years, Rhoda Ndamukong has mentored nurse practitioner graduates from Bowie State University and served as a preceptor for both the American Nurses Association and Walden University.

"Mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals is one of the most rewarding aspects of my career," said Rhoda Ndamukong. "I am committed to helping emerging providers navigate the complexities of modern clinical practice and build successful, patient-focused careers."

Through innovation, education, and compassionate care, Rhoda Ndamukong continues to advance the future of aesthetic medicine while empowering patients and healthcare professionals alike.

About Rhoda Ndamukong

Dr. Rhoda Ndamukong, DNP, CRNP, is a Double Board-Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner specializing in Psychiatry and Adult-Gerontology Care. Certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), Dr. Ndamukong brings extensive clinical expertise spanning psychiatric mental health, chronic disease management, aesthetic medicine, pain management, home healthcare, and addiction medicine. Her clinical practice is rooted in a holistic philosophy that emphasizes wellness, regenerative medicine, and proactive disease prevention.

Dr. Ndamukong built her rigorous academic foundation with distinction at every step of her education. She first graduated with high honors as a Registered Nurse from Prince George's Community College before earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with President's Honors from Chamberlain University. She went on to graduate with honors from Walden University with a Master of Science in Nursing, earned her Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner certification via a Post-Master's Certificate from Maryville University, and ultimately attained her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chatham University.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Ndamukong maintains active involvement in leading professional organizations. She is a member of the International Association of Physicians in Aesthetics, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the Maryland Nurses Association, and the Maryland Association of Advanced Practice Clinicians. Additionally, her leadership and academic excellence are recognized through her inductions into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and The National Society of Leadership and Success.

When Dr. Rhoda is not caring for patients she enjoys modeling, traveling, praying and meditation, spending time with family and friends.

Media Contact

Jasmine Cobbs

DermaCare Wellness & Aesthetics

(301) 532-9242 | (571) 245-9494.

dermacarewellness.com

SOURCE DermaCarewellness and Aesthetics