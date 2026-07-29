Dermatology Devices Market worth $17.73 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Dermatology Devices Market is projected to reach USD 17.73 billion by 2031 from USD 9.32 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Browse through 493 market data tables and 43 figures spread across 362 pages and the in-depth TOC of the dermatology devices market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Dermatology Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.32 billion

USD 9.32 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 17.73 billion

USD 17.73 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 13.7%

Dermatology Devices Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America led the market in 2025.

By type, the treatment devices segment held the largest market share of 61.0% in 2025.

By application, aesthetic therapeutic applications are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the laser-based segment held the largest market share of 37.4% in 2025.

By end user, beauty centers are expected to grow at the highest rate.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd, AbbVie Inc., InMode Ltd., and BTL Group of Companies were identified in the dermatology devices market as star players, due to their strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Dimed Laser, Sciton, Fotona, Lynton Lasers Ltd., Astanza Laser, and Courage+Khazaka Electronic GmbH have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas.

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The growth of the dermatology devices market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of skin disorders such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, and pigmentation disorders, as well as the growing demand for aesthetic procedures worldwide. Growing awareness of skin health, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding aging population seeking anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments are further accelerating the adoption of dermatology devices. In addition, the increasing preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures has significantly boosted demand for advanced treatment technologies across hospitals, dermatology clinics, and aesthetic centers.

Technological advances, including innovations in laser systems, radiofrequency (RF), high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), light-based therapies, cryotherapy devices, and advanced imaging technologies, have significantly improved the precision, safety, and effectiveness of dermatologic diagnosis and treatment. The integration of high-resolution imaging modalities, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and high-frequency ultrasound (HFUS), is enabling earlier detection of skin disorders and reducing the need for invasive diagnostic procedures. These innovations are expanding the clinical applications of dermatologic devices and improving patient outcomes.

By technology, the laser-based segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology devices market in 2025.

The dermatology devices market is segmented into laser-based, ultrasound-based, light-based, cryotherapy-based, radiofrequency (RF)-based, and other technologies. In 2025, the laser-based segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology devices market. This dominance is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of laser-based devices across medical and aesthetic dermatology applications. These devices are widely used for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, scar revision, tattoo removal, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, and selected skin cancer therapies. In addition, continuous technological advancements in laser platforms, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, high treatment precision and clinical efficacy, and shorter patient recovery times have strengthened the adoption of laser-based technologies. Furthermore, growing demand for cosmetic dermatology procedures, rising patient awareness, and the rapid expansion of dermatology clinics and aesthetic centers worldwide are further contributing to the growth of this segment.

By end user, the hospitals, dermatology clinics, and medical facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology devices market in 2025.

The dermatology devices market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and medical facilities, beauty centers, and home care settings. In 2025, the hospitals, dermatology clinics, and medical facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology devices market. This dominance is primarily attributed to the availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic dermatology equipment, the presence of skilled dermatologists and multidisciplinary specialists, and the high volume of both medical and aesthetic procedures performed in these facilities. These healthcare settings also manage complex skin disorders, skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, and procedures requiring advanced technologies such as lasers, radiofrequency, HIFU, and other energy-based devices that are typically unavailable in beauty centers or home care settings. Furthermore, increasing patient preference for specialized dermatology care, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and an expanding network of dermatology clinics are contributing to the growth of this segment.

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North America is the largest regional market for dermatology devices.

The dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the dermatology devices market. This dominance is driven by a high volume of medical and aesthetic dermatology procedures, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the widespread adoption of advanced dermatology technologies. The region also benefits from a growing aging population, rising prevalence of skin disorders and skin cancer, high disposable incomes, and strong patient awareness of aesthetic treatments. In addition, favorable reimbursement for selected medical dermatology procedures, continuous technological advancements, frequent product launches and regulatory approvals, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures have strengthened market growth. Furthermore, the strong presence of leading dermatology device manufacturers and specialized dermatology clinics continues to support North America's leadership in the global market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Dermatology Devices companies include Alma Lasers, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd.) (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure Inc. (US), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Lumenis, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Boston Scientific) (Israel), Solta Medical (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.) (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss (Germany), Candela Corporation (US), Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (US), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (UK), PhotoMedex, Inc. (US), Leica Microsystems (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), FotoFinder Systems GmbH (Germany), Canfield Scientific, Inc. (US), Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DermLite (US), Syneron Medical Ltd. (a part of Apax Partners) (US), Aerolase (US), and Bovie (a subsidiary of Symmetry Surgical) (US).

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