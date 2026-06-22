DermDox Group Expands Aesthetic and Surgical Capabilities Through Acquisition of Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery

Adding to its expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DermDox Group, a leading provider of medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology services, today announced the acquisition of Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, a premier aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery practice recognized for delivering exceptional cosmetic outcomes and patient experiences.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in DermDox Group's growth strategy and expands the organization's ability to provide a fully integrated continuum of skin health, aesthetic medicine, and cosmetic surgery services. Through the combination of DermDox Group's expertise in medical and surgical dermatology with Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery's advanced aesthetic treatments and plastic surgery offerings, patients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance both health and appearance.

"Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery has established itself as a trusted leader in aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery," said Christopher Puza, President of DermDox Group. "Their commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and outstanding outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we are creating a premier destination for medical dermatology, skin cancer care, aesthetic treatments, and plastic surgery."

Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery offers a full range of aesthetic and cosmetic services, including injectables, laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, facial aesthetics, and surgical procedures performed by experienced plastic surgeons. The practice has earned a reputation for delivering natural-looking results through personalized treatment plans and advanced surgical and non-surgical techniques.

"This partnership creates exciting opportunities for our patients and providers," said Dr. Robert Skalicky of Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery. "By joining DermDox Group, we can further expand access to innovative aesthetic and plastic surgery services while benefiting from a broader clinical platform dedicated to excellence in skin health and patient care."

The Pennsylvania locations acquired include the following:

Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery at 104 Pheasant Run in Newtown

Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery at 700 S. Henderson Road, Ste 230 in King of Prussia

Modern Aesthetics Rejuvenation at 8 S. Main Street in New Hope

The locations will be keeping their name and will continue under the direction of Dr. Robert Skalicky. Patients of both organizations can expect a seamless transition with continued access to their existing providers and care teams. The combined organization will continue investing in physician recruitment, state-of-the-art technology, clinical innovation, and expanded patient access throughout the communities it serves.

The acquisition supports DermDox Group's vision of building the leading integrated dermatology and aesthetics platform in the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing together medical dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, skin cancer treatment, cosmetic dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and plastic surgery under one trusted brand. Patients will benefit from a coordinated approach to care that addresses both medical needs and aesthetic goals.

About DermDox Group

DermDox Group is a physician-led dermatology and aesthetics platform dedicated to providing exceptional medical, surgical, and aesthetic care. The organization offers comprehensive services including general dermatology, skin cancer prevention and treatment, Mohs micrographic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and advanced skincare solutions. DermDox Group is committed to delivering outstanding clinical outcomes through innovation, expertise, and compassionate patient care. Visit https://dermdoxcenters.com/.

About Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery

Modern Aesthetics Plastic Surgery is a premier provider of aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery services, offering a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The practice is dedicated to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals through personalized treatment plans, advanced technology, and exceptional clinical expertise.

SOURCE DermDox Group