DeRUCCI Group Opens First AI Smart Sleep Flagship Experience Store in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeRUCCI Group celebrated the grand opening of its first AI Smart Sleep Flagship Experience Store in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on May 19, alongside a brand launch event. The company also announced the formation of a joint venture with VINABEDDING, a subsidiary of Vietnam's Diamond Mattress Group (Nệm Kim Cương), to jointly cultivate Vietnam's high-end sleep market. DeRUCCI Group Founder and Chairman Wang Bingkun, the Chairman of Diamond Mattress Group, and management teams from both sides attended the event. This milestone marks a substantial breakthrough in DeRUCCI's strategic rollout across Southeast Asia and adds a pivotal piece to its global expansion.

First Vietnam Store Debuts in Key Market for Global Strategy

DeRUCCI's first flagship experience store in Vietnam is located in the core commercial district of Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City. Spanning a total area of 1,620 square meters, the space seamlessly integrates an AI Smart Sleep System, a health and wellness sanctuary, and Vietnam's local coffee culture. By blending technology, health, and humanistic elements, it creates an immersive experience that harmonizes traditional Vietnamese culture with modern smart sleep technology.

This launch marks a critical transition for DeRUCCI in the Southeast Asian market from simply "going global" to "going local," serving as a comprehensive demonstration of its "ALL IN AI" strategy in an overseas market. Multiple DeRUCCI smart mattresses made their debut in the store, with the T11 series AI mattress drawing particular excitement. Built on the brand's proprietary "Tidal Algorithm," the T11 features a multi-sensor fusion perception system and a cloud-based intelligent decision engine, enabling precise analysis and proactive response to users' sleep states—attracting many local Vietnamese consumers for trial rests. Notably, nearly 20 units were sold on opening day, underscoring the robust demand and strong spending potential among Vietnam's high-end consumers for intelligent and healthy sleep products.

Joint Venture Established to Integrate Premium Local Resources

In the afternoon, DeRUCCI held a brand launch conference at the Lotte Hotel Saigon, where it announced the joint venture with VINABEDDING. Moving forward, the two parties will achieve deep synergy across technology, branding, channels, and localized services to jointly drive the localization of DeRUCCI's AI sleep technology in the Vietnamese market.

Chairman Wang Bingkun stated at the conference that with Vietnam's booming economy and vast potential in the premium bedding sector, DeRUCCI's decision to join forces with a strong local strategic partner is a crucial move in its strategy of "focusing on healthy sleep, making deep breakthroughs in AI, and developing the brand globally." He emphasized that this cross-border collaboration goes beyond product export, representing the overseas expansion of the brand, its philosophy, and a healthy lifestyle. Moving forward, DeRUCCI will establish deep roots in Vietnam, creating high-quality sleep products tailored to the humid and hot climate and local needs, while continuing to expand its offline high-end experience stores and AI Smart Sleep zones.

At the launch event, the joint venture completed signing ceremonies with over 10 channel clients and business partners, including VPBank and VietinBank. The plan is to add eight new stores in the Vietnamese market by the end of the second quarter of 2026. The store opening and joint venture establishment are significant milestones in the execution of DeRUCCI's Southeast Asia strategy, validating the overseas implementation capabilities of its "ALL IN AI" strategy and laying a solid foundation for the brand to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia and radiate its influence across the Asia-Pacific market.

Initial Success in Southeast Asia, Strengthening Overseas Growth Momentum

With the successful market entry in Vietnam, DeRUCCI Group is accelerating its brand globalization strategy, transforming from "product exporter" to "brand builder." While continuing to deepen terminal operations in mature markets such as North America and Australia, the company has identified Southeast Asia and the Middle East as its new strategic hubs for global brand expansion.

In Singapore, while continuously optimizing channel presence in leading local retail chains such as COURTS, Harvey Norman, and Gain City, DeRUCCI's first standalone flagship store—located in the Tan Boon Liat Building, a landmark for high-end home furnishings—has officially commenced operations, steadily enhancing channel competitiveness and sales systems. In Malaysia, DeRUCCI operates three self-owned stores and has successfully entered major local home furnishing retail channels including Maju Home and MPO, with a total of 12 new self-operated and channel stores expected by the end of June 2026. In fiscal year 2025, DeRUCCI Group reported overseas business revenue of RMB 260 million, a year-on-year increase of 67.37%, demonstrating a marked improvement in global brand influence and market coverage capabilities.

Staying true to its mission of "helping people sleep better," DeRUCCI Group continues to leverage AI smart sleep technology as its core driving force to steadily advance its globalization strategy. Looking ahead, DeRUCCI will continue to cultivate overseas markets, delivering professional, healthy, and intelligent sleep solutions to users worldwide through localized innovation and upgraded products and services.

SOURCE DeRUCCI Group