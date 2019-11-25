Desperately Seeking Mental Health Care: Psychiatrist's New Book Tackles Patients' Frustrations and Road Blocks

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychiatrist Dr. Pauline Lysak wants to harness an untapped resource to fix an overburdened mental health system: patients themselves. Along with co-author Mark Roseman, she's launching "Your Mental Health Repair Manual: An Empowering, No-Nonsense Guide to Navigating Mental Health Care and Finding Treatments That Work for You." It's available November 25th from most booksellers in paperback and as an e-book.

Your Mental Health Repair Manual Book Cover

"We encourage people to ask for mental health help, but when they do, they often can't access what they need," explains Lysak. "They're stuck trying to figure out what to do next and have no idea how to go about it. Many very capable people needlessly waste months or years of their life. It's the mental health crisis nobody talks about."

This book takes readers behind the scenes of our mental health system. It explores the gaps and delays, the struggles time-stretched family doctors face, and the human costs of sparse access to mental health specialists. It guides patients, families, and healthcare providers through practical steps they can take to overcome these challenges to achieve better care.

"Your Mental Health Repair Manual" helps patients get their mental health care on the right track. It explains:

* how to find, talk to, and work more effectively with doctors, counsellors and others;

* the impact of physical illness, medications, talk therapy, natural supplements, diet, etc. on mental health;

* how to choose and evaluate treatments, what to do when they don't work, and common mistakes to avoid; and

* most importantly, how a modest amount of time and effort can drastically improve their mental health care.

Published by Late Afternoon Press, "Your Mental Health Repair Manual" is available in paperback and all popular e-book formats. It can be ordered through Amazon, Barnes&Noble, Indigo, Apple Books, or other booksellers.

