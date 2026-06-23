Despite Rising Costs, Americans Refuse to Give Up Summer Vacation, Priceline's 2026 State of Summer Travel Report Finds

Americans say they'd rather give up alcohol, dining out, and even sex than skip a summer vacation

NORWALK, Conn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With travel costs rising and household budgets under pressure, Priceline set out to understand what summer travel looks like for Americans in 2026. The answer: Americans remain deeply committed to their summer vacations and are cutting back on nearly everything else to make them happen.

Priceline releases inaugural 2026 State of Summer Travel Report

Today, Priceline released its inaugural 2026 State of Summer Travel Report, based on a survey conducted by Wakefield Research among 2,500 nationally representative U.S. adults in March 2026. The findings span consumer sentiment, generational behavior, spending patterns, and the growing role of AI in travel planning.

Summer Travel May Feel Out of Reach. Americans Are Going Anyway

Forty-four percent of Americans say a summer vacation feels out of reach this year. Yet 73% plan to do whatever it takes to make one happen and 79% expect to take at least one trip this summer. Americans are also planning longer trips, with the number planning four or more days of summer travel up across every bracket compared to last summer. Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) say it simply would not feel like summer without a vacation.

The affordability pressure behind those numbers is real. 84% of Americans say they are paying more and getting less when it comes to travel, and 55% find travel less affordable than last year. The spending data points to a K-shaped travel economy: more Americans are planning budget-level trips this summer, fewer are in the middle, and spending at the top is holding steady.

More than one-third have already started cutting everyday expenses to fund a summer trip. Eighty-three percent of adults 21+ say they would give up alcohol before giving up vacation, while 45% of all adults would give up dining out, and 20% would give up sex.

"What we're seeing is a traveler who hasn't pulled back on the aspiration but is being more deliberate about how they get there," said Brigit Zimmerman, CEO, Priceline. "People are cutting back everywhere else, spending more time researching deals, and making trade-offs they later regret. Our goal is to help them find the trip they want at the price they can afford."

Parents and Millennials Are Feeling It Most

For families, the pressure is sharper. Parents are 34% more likely than non-parents to have already cut everyday expenses to fund summer travel, yet 89% still plan to travel this summer. Nearly a quarter (23%) have had to cancel or drastically change vacation plans due to rising costs, compared to 16% of non-parents.

Millennials reflect a particularly striking tension. Thirty-six percent say trips that once felt attainable now feel like a luxury, the highest of any generation. At the same time, 28% plan to spend $5,000 or more on summer travel this year, also the highest of any generation.

The Cost of Cutting Corners

Sixty-nine percent of Americans say they have made travel cost-cutting decisions they later regretted -- staying with family or friends instead of a hotel (20%), driving instead of flying (20%), taking a shorter trip (19%), and booking a flight with multiple stops instead of nonstop (19%). Yet many reported that they are considering similar trade-offs this summer.

Finding a Deal Has Become Its Own Challenge

Eighty-one percent of Americans say planning a vacation is exhausting, and 43% point specifically to the hunt for the best deal as the source of that frustration. Sixty-five percent believe finding a truly exceptional deal is basically impossible, yet 85% say scoring a great deal feels as good as the vacation itself.

Half of Americans plan to use AI tools to find better travel deals this year, a figure that climbs to 69% among Millennials and 62% among Gen Z.

"Parents and Millennials are feeling the most financial pressure this summer, yet they're also planning to spend the most on travel. That's exactly why they're the most likely to turn to AI for help planning their trips," said Christina Bennett, Consumer Travel Trends Expert, Priceline. "When the cost of getting it wrong is highest, that's when people want the most help getting it right."

Ahead of this summer, Priceline introduced the next generation of Penny, its agentic AI travel assistant. Built to address the exact friction points travelers describe – deal hunting, trade-offs, and comparison fatigue – Penny helps travelers uncover savings opportunities and move from trip planning to booking in a single conversation.

Find this summer's best deals on hotels, flights, rental cars, and more on Priceline and the Priceline app.

Key Findings from Priceline's 2026 State of Summer Travel Report

79% plan to take at least one trip this summer

73% will do whatever it takes to make a summer vacation happen

44% say a summer vacation feels out of reach

84% feel they are paying more and getting less when it comes to travel

69% regret past travel cost-cutting decisions

50% plan to use AI tools to find better travel deals

About Priceline Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), has been helping travelers get better deals for more than 25 years. Using proprietary technology to analyze billions of data points, Priceline unlocks savings across hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages, and more. With inventory from trusted travel brands in more than 110 countries, 24/7 customer service, Priceline VIP, and Penny, its AI-powered travel assistant, Priceline helps travelers save smarter and book with confidence. No one deals more deals than Priceline.

1 According to a new Priceline survey conducted by Wakefield Research among a nationally representative sample of 2,500 U.S. adults ages 18+, March 2026.

SOURCE Priceline