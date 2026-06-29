Destination Niagara Launches Game Changing Digital Magazine Redefining How Visitors Experience Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A bold new digital magazine is set to transform the way visitors experience Niagara, turning inspiration into fully planned trips in just a few clicks.

Destination Niagara in partnership with Chapter Six has officially launched its inaugural issue, introducing a visually stunning, interactive magazine designed not just to showcase the region but to completely rethink how travellers discover and plan their Niagara experience.

Long known for its iconic Falls, Niagara is now being reimagined through a single, seamless platform that brings together storytelling, curated travel ideas and built-in trip planning tools.

From wine country and culinary hotspots, to arts, culture, outdoor adventure and hidden local gems across all 12 municipalities, the magazine invites readers to go beyond the postcard view and experience Niagara in full.

Highlights from the inaugural issue include:

Chasing Waterfalls - uncovering Niagara's lesser-known natural wonders

- uncovering Niagara's lesser-known natural wonders Niagara's Terroir Story - celebrating world-class wine and food experiences

- celebrating world-class wine and food experiences Four Seasons of Niagara - inspiring travel year-round

- inspiring travel year-round Curated Niagara - ready-to-use itineraries for effortless trip planning

But what sets Destination Niagara apart is what happens after the inspiration.

Fully integrated into the magazine is a powerful digital trip planner, allowing readers to instantly turn ideas into action: building itineraries, saving experiences and booking accommodations all in one convenient place.

"This is about completely changing how people experience Niagara," said Joyce Morocco, Founder of Destination Niagara. "Visitors don't just want to read about what to do, they want an easy, seamless way to plan it. This brings everything together in one place, from discovery to booking."

The platform is powered by trippl, giving visitors a streamlined, user-friendly tool to design personalized experiences without jumping between multiple sites or sources.

The launch taps into a growing shift in travel behaviour, where visitors are looking for curated, authentic experiences - but also expect speed, convenience and simplicity.

For local businesses and tourism partners, the magazine creates a powerful new way to connect with visitors. For travellers, it offers a smarter, richer, and more effortless way to explore Niagara helping them discover more, do more, and stay longer.

The inaugural issue of Destination Niagara is now live:

destinationniagarafalls.ca/magazine

About Destination Niagara

Destination Niagara is the public-facing digital platform of Destination Niagara Falls, dedicated to showcasing all 12 municipalities of the Niagara Region. Through editorial storytelling, curated itineraries and a robust trip planning tool that enables visitors to build, save, share and book Niagara experiences, Destination Niagara connects travellers with the people, places and businesses that make the region unique.

About Chapter Six

Chapter Six is a Niagara-based marketing agency serving clients across a wide range of industries. Founded by Brandy Henderson, the company specializes in publishing, web design and development, social media, marketing, and advertising, bringing together experienced creative and strategic talent to produce high-quality work across print, digital, and editorial platforms. Through both client services and original publications, Chapter Six creates thoughtful content and marketing tools designed to inform, engage and inspire audiences.

Contact:

Joyce Morocco

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13154969

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Destination Niagara