Destination Tomorrow Hosts Annual Da Bronx Pride Festival: "From Da Bronx to Da World"

Largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in the Bronx returns, bringing together culture, community and visibility

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Tomorrow, the Bronx-based, national nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ communities will host its annual Da Bronx Pride Festival on Saturday, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx.

This year's theme "From Da Bronx to Da World," honors New York's World Cup season and celebrates the global impact of Bronx culture while highlighting the resilience, visibility and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community who continue to shape New York City and communities worldwide. LGBTQ+ communities across the country continue to face increasing political hostility, threats to and dismantling of critical affirming services and efforts to erase the LGBTQ+ community from public life.

Hosted by June Jambalaya of RuPaul's Drag Race, the free celebration will feature live performances by JoJo, lead singer of The Mary Jane Girls, freestyle artist Safire, and rising artists Infinite Coles and Nayobe. Community vendors, family-friendly activities and soccer-inspired programming that reflects the excitement and unifying spirit of the FIFA World Cup will also be available.

Da Bronx Pride Festival is a celebration of the Bronx, a celebration of New York, but most importantly, it's a public declaration that LGBTQ+ people, especially Black, brown, Transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, deserve to be celebrated and protected.

"At a time when America's LGBTQ+ community is being targeted by legislation, misinformation and attempts to limit access to critical resources, gathering together in joy becomes an act of resistance," said Sean Ebony Coleman, founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow. "Da Bronx Pride is about more than celebration. It's about creating space for people to be seen, supported and connected to one another. The Bronx has always been a place of culture, resilience and innovation, and this festival reflects the spirit of a community that continues to thrive despite ongoing challenges. That's the work Destination Tomorrow is committed to every day of the year."

This year's festival arrives during a period when many LGBTQ+ organizations nationwide are reporting increased demand for services as communities grapple with rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and policy proposals. Against that backdrop, Da Bronx Pride serves as both a celebration and a reminder of the importance of investing in organizations and community spaces that support LGBTQ+ people year-round.

Since its founding in 2009, Destination Tomorrow has worked to address the disproportionate inequities affecting the LGBTQ+ community through community-driven programming to over 80,000 individuals across New York City, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Through wraparound services and advocacy, the organization continues to uplift historically under-resourced LGBTQ+ communities and build sustainable systems of care and empowerment.

For media inquiries regarding the 2026 Da Bronx Pride Festival, please contact Kezia Kent at [email protected].

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Destination Tomorrow

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in New York City, Atlanta and Washington D.C. that serve the community through educational, financial, housing, health and personal support programs. The grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social and mental empowerment on a holistic level. As a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in the State of New York, Sean plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ+ individuals. Sean is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Contact: Kezia Kent

The TASC Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Destination Tomorrow