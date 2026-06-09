Destiny Wealth Partners and Destiny Family Office Welcome Sean Beierly as Head of AI Products and Platform

Veteran Amazon and Cisco technology leader joins newly launched AI-focused division to accelerate innovation across wealth advisory and family office services

TAVARES, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny Wealth Partners and Destiny Family Office announced that Sean Beierly has joined the firm as Head of AI Products and Platform for Destiny Intelligence, the company's newly formed artificial intelligence-focused entity designed to transform how wealth advisory firms leverage AI securely, compliantly, and at scale.

Destiny Intelligence

Beierly brings to this position nearly 30 years of technology leadership experience spanning enterprise infrastructure, data science, machine learning, and AI innovation. He joins Destiny after serving as a leader on Amazon's AI innovation team, where he designed production AI agents and led global AI enablement initiatives focused on automating complex business workflows. Prior to Amazon, Beierly spent more than two decades at Cisco Systems, advancing through senior engineering, technical marketing, business intelligence, and data science roles.

Beierly will lead the development of AI systems and automation infrastructure designed to enhance advisor productivity, streamline operations, and unlock new capabilities across Destiny's wealth management and family office ecosystem. His work will focus on connecting data systems, developing advisor "digital twins," deploying client intelligence agents, and building the Destiny AI Operating System, a practitioner-built framework for advisory firms adopting agentic AI.

"Sean represents exactly the kind of visionary leadership we wanted to lead Destiny Intelligence," said Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Destiny Family Office and Destiny Wealth Partners. "We recognized early that AI would fundamentally reshape wealth management. We believe Sean's leadership in AI innovation, deep technical expertise and strategic mindset will allow us to build capabilities that place Destiny among the industry's true first movers."

Destiny Intelligence was founded inside the Destiny family of companies to address what Ruggie sees as a widening gap in AI adoption across the wealth advisory industry. While large firms invest in enterprise AI capabilities, many RIAs and family offices face significant barriers related to cost, compliance, security, and explainability.

The company's vision is to create AI solutions purpose-built for wealth advisory, within a working advisory practice before being offered to peer firms. Current areas of focus include onboarding automation, advisor digital twins, multi-agent advisory systems, and proactive client intelligence platforms that integrate across custodians and wealth technology ecosystems.

"AI is rapidly changing the way businesses operate, but in wealth management, trust, relationships, and judgment remain essential," said Beierly. "What drew me to Destiny was the opportunity to build AI that enhances those human relationships rather than replaces them.

"Destiny already has an exceptional advisory foundation, and we now have the opportunity to combine that with next-generation AI infrastructure in a way that can create tremendous value for clients and ultimately for the industry."

Beierly holds a Bachelor's degree in business along with specialized certifications from the University of Washington, Kellogg, MIT, and North Carolina State University. He also maintains Cisco Certified Network Associate and Design Associate credentials and is a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer.

Outside of his professional work, Beierly is active in endurance sports, having completed a marathon, numerous triathlons, and an Arizona 70.3 Half Ironman. He volunteers with Special Olympics, supports his children's sports activities, and holds certifications as a Permaculture Designer and Master Gardener.

For more information about Destiny Intelligence, visit destinyfamilyoffice.com/destinyintelligence.

About Destiny Intelligence

Destiny Intelligence is an AI company purpose-built for wealth advisory, founded within the Destiny family of companies that include independent RIAs Destiny Wealth Partners and Destiny Family Office. Its products, including advisor digital twins, client intelligence agents, onboarding automation systems, and the Destiny AI Operating System, are being developed, tested, and refined inside a working advisory practice before being offered to peer firms.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, and Destiny Family Office, LLC, SEC Registered Investment Advisors.

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SOURCE Destiny Intelligence