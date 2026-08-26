Detroit manufacturers access a 220,000-square-foot marketplace of equipment spanning 10,000 SKUs

"As an owner, there's something deeply meaningful about seeing our journey bring us to Detroit, a city that represents the heart and soul of automotive innovation," said Mike Vagi, founder and president of iGAM. "Being here feels like coming home. We're now firmly rooted where we can best support our customers, immersed in the city where automation was born."

A solutions-provider, not a salvage yard

Used equipment has long meant a gamble: unreliable vendors, no support, and a "good luck" on the way out the door. That's not how iGAM operates. The company buys, sells, moves, and decommissions equipment — whatever a customer's operation needs. Each piece of equipment sold is thoroughly vetted and held to iGAM's standards, not industry norms.

This means customers shop with the peace of mind that comes from guaranteed quality and ongoing support from sourcing to shipment.

"What was once associated with aging, end-of-life assets has evolved into a strategic, sustainable solution for modern manufacturers," Vagi said. "Our role as a reseller is about providing high-quality, reliable industrial equipment. We must offer a proven technical solution while delivering meaningful economic and sustainability benefits."

Built in Detroit, investing in Detroit

iGAM was founded in 2019 under the NRTC Automation umbrella and relaunched as a standalone focus in 2024 with the purchase of the Mount Elliot Tool & Die (METD) building — a facility with its own place in Detroit's industrial history. The company outgrew that space within a year, expanding from roughly 70,000 square feet to its current 220,000-square-foot warehouse on Nevada Street.

That growth has accompanied a broader investment in the city: iGAM has partnered with the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DCoEGC) on both of its buildings and was among the first recipients of a state and city funding incentive tied to redevelopment at METD.

Detroit's reindustrialization push was underscored last month by the Reindustrialize Summit, which drew executives from across the country back into the market. iGAM has positioned itself not as a hopeful bystander in that renewal, but a pillar of it.

Currently, iGAM has seven tenants at its Mount Elliot location, all of whom take advantage of iGAM equipment.

iGAM's 220,000-square-foot warehouse is open Monday-Friday for business or a tour. Browse equipment in automation, machining, manual tooling, welding, process equipment, EV/battery and more. All at competitive prices and sold locally, right here in your backyard.

"When we faced an extremely aggressive project timeline, iGAM was the only organization able to deliver a complete turnkey solution through its extensive equipment inventory and immediate availability of critical assets," said Oliver Wackenhut, CEO of LÄPPLE Automotive. "We look forward to expanding our collaboration with iGAM for many years to come."

About iGAM

iGAM is a Detroit-based quality reseller of highly vetted new and used equipment, specializing in selling, buying, decommissioning and auctioning in the industrial sector.

Contact:

Keith Krupp

Director of Marketing & eCommerce, iGAM

[email protected]

SOURCE iGAM Solutions