Detroit Welcomes the Nation's Living Medal of Honor Recipients and Invites Partners to Stand With Them

As America turns 250, the Arsenal of Democracy hosts the nation's highest military tribute and invites partners to stand with American heroes.

DETROIT, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America marks its 250th anniversary, Detroit has the rare honor of welcoming the recipients who embody that legacy of service at its very highest. From September 30 through October 3, 2026, the city hosts the 2026 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention for the first time in Michigan's history, as an officially designated America 250 and Freedom 250 event. Today, the Detroit 2026 Host Committee invites companies, foundations, and civic leaders to help make their welcome worthy of what they gave.

The Medal of Honor is the highest recognition the nation gives for military valor. Since President Abraham Lincoln established it in 1861, fewer than 3,600 service members have received it. The Convention is not only an event to honor our nation's heroes. It is a national civic celebration that rotates to a new host city each year, bringing educational outreach, community impact, and national media attention. Across multiple signature events, the nation's living Recipients will sit with Detroit students who have never met a hero, shake the hands of veterans who waited a lifetime for the recognition, dedicate a permanent monument to American values at Spirit of Detroit Plaza, and gather business and national leaders for the Patriot Awards Gala.

These are the moments your support makes possible.

"Your support honors America's heroes and ensures their legacy of courage, service, and sacrifice inspires generations to come. By investing in this historic event, you help preserve their stories, inspire tomorrow's leaders, and express our nation's enduring gratitude."

Russell Schomberger, Chair, Planning Committee

Why This Matters for Partners

Sponsorship of the 2026 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention is more than visibility. It is a chance to put your name beside theirs and tell the country what your organization believes in. The convention is projected to reach an estimated 60 to 80 million impressions across national broadcast, print, digital, and social media. It convenes an audience of national significance, including governors, senators, military leadership, and civic officials, alongside business executives and community leaders. Participation is extended to a limited number of organizations aligned with the mission of the Medal of Honor, and category exclusivity is available.

Give Back to Those Who Gave Everything

The convention is supported by sponsorships and charitable gifts, not government funding. Every gift advances the mission, and all of it supports the Recipients, their families, and the convention's community programming. Inquire at [email protected] or visit medalofhonordetroit.com.

Media Contact: McKenzie Carter, Communications Representative • 771.210.3111 • [email protected]

SOURCE Detroit 2026 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention Host Committee