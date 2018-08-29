Developed Asia-Pacific Fixed Services Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - A 5-Year Forecast of 44 Fixed KPIs

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for fixed communication services in the developed Asia-Pacific region. It includes worldwide context and commentary on seven key countries: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of 44 fixed KPIs for the developed Asia-Pacific region and for seven key countries

region and for seven key countries An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Countries modelled individually

Australia

Hong Kong

Japan

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Data coverage

Fixed connections



Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up



Narrowband voice, VoBB



DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue



Service revenue, retail revenue



Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS



DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic



Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered:





Executive summary





Worldwide trends

Worldwide: next-generation access broadband services and mobile handset data will drive telecoms retail revenue growth worldwide

Regional trends





DVAP: saturated broadband markets and a fall in broadband ASPU will contribute to a decline in total fixed revenue

Fixed: the vast majority of households in DVAP will use NGA broadband connections by 2023

Fixed: increasing competition in New Zealand will result in a rapid increase in fixed broadband household penetration and will contribute to ASPU declines

will result in a rapid increase in fixed broadband household penetration and will contribute to ASPU declines Fixed: the fixed market in DVAP is very competitive and operators will focus on consumer experience and churn reduction

Country-level trends





Australia : competition in the fixed segment will intensify, resulting in a slight decline in revenue by 2023

: competition in the fixed segment will intensify, resulting in a slight decline in revenue by 2023 Hong Kong : competition in the fixed broadband segment has declined recently

: competition in the fixed broadband segment has declined recently Japan : the number of fixed broadband (FBB) connections will increase due to continued fibre take-up; FBB revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2% to 2023

: the number of fixed broadband (FBB) connections will increase due to continued fibre take-up; FBB revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2% to 2023 New Zealand : fixed services revenue will remain almost flat due to strong competition in the FBB market

: fixed services revenue will remain almost flat due to strong competition in the FBB market Singapore : DSL and cable connection numbers will drop to 0 by 2020

: DSL and cable connection numbers will drop to 0 by 2020 South Korea : the number of FBB connections will decline over the forecast period as the market shows signs of saturation

: the number of FBB connections will decline over the forecast period as the market shows signs of saturation Taiwan : fixed revenue will see a mild decline due to saturated markets and stiff competition

