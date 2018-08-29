Developed Asia-Pacific Fixed Services Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - A 5-Year Forecast of 44 Fixed KPIs

The "Fixed services in developed Asia-Pacific: trends and forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for fixed communication services in the developed Asia-Pacific region. It includes worldwide context and commentary on seven key countries: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

This report provides:

  • A 5-year forecast of 44 fixed KPIs for the developed Asia-Pacific region and for seven key countries
  • An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
  • An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
  • A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Countries modelled individually

  • Australia
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Data coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service revenue, retail revenue

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

  • Worldwide trends
  • Worldwide: next-generation access broadband services and mobile handset data will drive telecoms retail revenue growth worldwide

Regional trends

  • DVAP: saturated broadband markets and a fall in broadband ASPU will contribute to a decline in total fixed revenue
  • Fixed: the vast majority of households in DVAP will use NGA broadband connections by 2023
  • Fixed: increasing competition in New Zealand will result in a rapid increase in fixed broadband household penetration and will contribute to ASPU declines
  • Fixed: the fixed market in DVAP is very competitive and operators will focus on consumer experience and churn reduction

Country-level trends

  • Australia: competition in the fixed segment will intensify, resulting in a slight decline in revenue by 2023
  • Hong Kong: competition in the fixed broadband segment has declined recently
  • Japan: the number of fixed broadband (FBB) connections will increase due to continued fibre take-up; FBB revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2% to 2023
  • New Zealand: fixed services revenue will remain almost flat due to strong competition in the FBB market
  • Singapore: DSL and cable connection numbers will drop to 0 by 2020
  • South Korea: the number of FBB connections will decline over the forecast period as the market shows signs of saturation
  • Taiwan: fixed revenue will see a mild decline due to saturated markets and stiff competition

