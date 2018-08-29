Developed Asia-Pacific Fixed Services Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - A 5-Year Forecast of 44 Fixed KPIs
The "Fixed services in developed Asia-Pacific: trends and forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for fixed communication services in the developed Asia-Pacific region. It includes worldwide context and commentary on seven key countries: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
This report provides:
- A 5-year forecast of 44 fixed KPIs for the developed Asia-Pacific region and for seven key countries
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.
Countries modelled individually
- Australia
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Data coverage
Fixed connections
Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
Narrowband voice, VoBB
DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed revenue
Service revenue, retail revenue
Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed voice traffic
Outgoing minutes, MoU
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
- Worldwide trends
- Worldwide: next-generation access broadband services and mobile handset data will drive telecoms retail revenue growth worldwide
Regional trends
- DVAP: saturated broadband markets and a fall in broadband ASPU will contribute to a decline in total fixed revenue
- Fixed: the vast majority of households in DVAP will use NGA broadband connections by 2023
- Fixed: increasing competition in New Zealand will result in a rapid increase in fixed broadband household penetration and will contribute to ASPU declines
- Fixed: the fixed market in DVAP is very competitive and operators will focus on consumer experience and churn reduction
Country-level trends
- Australia: competition in the fixed segment will intensify, resulting in a slight decline in revenue by 2023
- Hong Kong: competition in the fixed broadband segment has declined recently
- Japan: the number of fixed broadband (FBB) connections will increase due to continued fibre take-up; FBB revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2% to 2023
- New Zealand: fixed services revenue will remain almost flat due to strong competition in the FBB market
- Singapore: DSL and cable connection numbers will drop to 0 by 2020
- South Korea: the number of FBB connections will decline over the forecast period as the market shows signs of saturation
- Taiwan: fixed revenue will see a mild decline due to saturated markets and stiff competition
