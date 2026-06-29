DevLearn Conference and Expo Launches the 2026 Program with Expanded Tracks, Hands-On Learning, and New Ways to Connect

The Learning Guild brings new opportunities for education to expo.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The program for DevLearn Conference & Expo 2026 has been announced, introducing a range of new learning experiences designed to meet the evolving needs of today's learning professionals.

Returning to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from November 4 – 6, 2026, this event brings together learning professionals from around the world for an engaging and forward-looking program focused on innovation, skills and real-world application.

See the latest learning technology at DevLearn

This year's edition offers expanded opportunities for attendees to engage with content, apply learning in real time, and explore solutions tailored to the challenges they face in their day-to-day roles.

Program highlights include:

Two new conference tracks for Customer Education professionals and learning practitioners in Higher Education, along with expanded core tracks that deliver sessions applicable to every learning role.





for Customer Education professionals and learning practitioners in Higher Education, along with expanded core tracks that deliver sessions applicable to every learning role. New Team-focused content created to help groups align, collaborate, and grow together.





created to help groups align, collaborate, and grow together. Multiple session formats , including 45-minute sessions for quick insights, 60-minute sessions for deeper exploration, and 90-minute Mastery Sessions for a comprehensive learning experience.





, including 45-minute sessions for quick insights, 60-minute sessions for deeper exploration, and 90-minute Mastery Sessions for a comprehensive learning experience. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) sessions , a signature DevLearn experience, where participants can build, test and apply ideas in real time.





, a signature DevLearn experience, where participants can build, test and apply ideas in real time. New Buzz Discussions, where attendees can reflect on the day, exchange ideas, and continue conversations with speakers and peers.

"The Learning Guild team is excited to be expanding DevLearn's core learning & development content. These new opportunities reflect what attendees have consistently asked for: broader perspectives, cross-functional collaboration, and practical insights from adjacent learning disciplines. By bringing together professionals from corporate learning, customer education, and higher education, DevLearn creates new opportunities to share strategies, explore practices, and learn from one another's unique challenges and successes," noted Lenore Higgins, Sr. Event Director, Learning Guild

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About The Learning Guild

The Learning Guild is a community of practice for learning professionals, offering conferences, online events, resources, and research to support ongoing growth and innovation in learning and development.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specializes in high-value, content-driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional communities. The Company operates events across a wide range of sub-vertical sectors within Technology, Healthcare, Learning & HR and Future Transport & Infrastructure with 850 employees across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain and Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.closerstillmedia.com/

Media Contact:

Christine Shaw

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SOURCE Learning Guild