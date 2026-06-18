DEWAR'S SCOTCH WHISKY CELEBRATES THE START OF THE 126TH U.S. OPEN WITH THE SIXTH EDITION OF THE CHAMPIONS EDITION 19 YEAR OLD WHISKY

Finished in Cabernet Franc casks from Southampton's Wölffer Estate, the limited-edition release honors Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and the enduring connection between Scotch whisky and golf.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky, the Official Scotch Whisky of the U.S. Open, proudly celebrates the start of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with the release of the sixth iteration of DEWAR'S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition. Crafted to commemorate one of golf's most prestigious championships, this year's limited-edition expression is finished in Cabernet Franc red wine casks from Long Island's renowned Wölffer Estate, showcasing DEWAR'S pioneering craftsmanship through a whisky that pays tribute to both the host venue and the region that surrounds it.

COURTESY OF DEWARS

Building upon a partnership that began in 2021, DEWAR'S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition continues the brand's celebration of the shared heritage of golf and Scotch whisky through innovative cask finishes inspired by each year's championship. For 2026, six-time Master Blender of the Year Stephanie Macleod collaborated with Southampton-based Wölffer Estate, bringing a distinct sense of place to the whisky while honoring Shinnecock Hills, one of the USGA's five founding clubs and one of the most revered courses in American golf. The result is a release Dewar's spirit of innovation and its pursuit of distinctive flavors inspired by people and place.

Crafted from up to 40 of Scotland's finest single malt and grain whiskies, the expression is matured for 19 years in ex-bourbon and sherry casks before being harmonized in refill oak casks and finished in Cabernet Franc barrels from Wölffer Estate. This exceptional finish creates an exhilarating trans-Atlantic partnership between Scotland and Long Island, resulting in a rich and complex whisky where elegant floral notes of violets and golden honey open to a medley of red berries and blackcurrant, while layers of cinnamon and dried orange peel add depth and complexity before giving way to a long, balanced finish accented by toasted oak and refined sweetness.

"There is a natural synergy between whisky and wine; both are shaped by time, place and oak cask," said Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S. "For this year's Champions Edition, we used Cabernet Franc casks sourced from a renowned Southhampton, NY winery to finish Dewar's 19. We have created an expression that not only showcases the complexity of our Dewar's Double-aged Scotch but also reflects the terroir of the wine region hosting this year's Championship. The Cabernet Franc casks bring beautiful layers of red fruit, floral character and gentle spice, resulting in a whisky that feels both distinctive and unmistakably DEWAR'S - reflecting our ongoing pursuit of enriching discoveries through flavour."

In addition to The Champions Edition, DEWAR'S once again returns as the Official Cocktail of the U.S. Open with the Lemon Wedge, the championship's signature serve. Crafted with award-winning DEWAR'S 12 Year Old, lemonade, and club soda, the refreshing cocktail offers a contemporary and approachable way to enjoy Scotch whisky, bringing a vibrant spirit to the tournament experience.

"At DEWAR'S, we believe life's defining moments deserve to be celebrated, from Father's Day gatherings with family to championship weekends at the U.S. Open," said Brian Cox, Global Vice President of Scotch Whisky at Bacardi. "Rooted in the shared Scottish heritage of whisky and golf, The Champions Edition is our annual toast to the 19th hole and the stories that bring people together. We're proud to continue that tradition with a release inspired by Shinnecock Hills and the vibrant character of Long Island."

The 2026 DEWAR'S 19 Year Old The Champions Edition is available in limited quantities at select fine wine and spirits retailers nationwide and online while supplies last, offering consumers the opportunity to experience the premium quality and craftsmanship that have defined DEWAR'S since 1846.

For more information on DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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©2026. DEWAR'S AND ITS TRADE DRESS ARE TRADEMARKS.

DEWAR'S 19 YEAR OLD "THE CHAMPIONS" EDITION

Limited edition bottles on shelves nationwide HERE

MSRP $79.99 (750ML)

ABV: 43%

DEWAR'S LEMON WEDGE COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

1½ oz. DEWAR's 12 Year Old

3 oz. Club Soda

2 oz. Lemonade

Method: Combine ingredients over ice and stir for desired dilution. Garnish with lemon. Cheers!

See HERE for all Hi-Res Imagery

About DEWAR'S

DEWAR'S is the World's Most Awarded Blended Scotch Whisky, celebrated for its exceptional quality and taste. Founded in 1846, DEWAR'S grew from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. DEWAR'S core range includes the iconic DEWAR'S White Label and DEWAR'S Cask Series. The Premium range comprises DEWAR'S 12 Year Old, DEWAR'S 15 Year Old and DEWAR'S 18 Year Old; these expressions are crafted using DEWAR'S Double Ageing technique, which involves a two-stage maturation process for a smoother mouthfeel and silkier texture. The Luxury and Prestige collections include older rarities such as DEWAR'S 21 Year Old and DEWAR'S 38 Year Old and are crafted using a meticulous four-stage ageing process for ultimate smoothness. DEWAR'S spirit of discovery and approach to the art of blending results in a taste that continues to win applause and capture the curiosity of today's whisky drinkers. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, PATRÓN tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves, and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment, handicapping and amateur status rules. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

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SOURCE DEWAR'S