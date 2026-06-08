SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spatial computing moves further into professional, enterprise, educational, and creative workflows, DFRobot today introduced the seeMote series for Apple Vision Pro developers, including seeMote Cap and seeMote Cube. The new series is designed to help developers integrate physical tools, handheld controls, and real-world actions into visionOS applications.

The seeMote series brings physical spatial input to visionOS applications, ranging from 6DoF tracking for real-world tools to handheld controls with buttons and haptics.

DFRobot Introduces seeMote Cap and seeMote Cube for Apple Vision Pro Developers

seeMote Cap is a mountable spatial accessory tracking module that brings 6DoF motion detection from real-world objects into visionOS apps. seeMote Cube is a handheld spatial device with buttons and haptics, enabling developers to build more interactive and immersive visionOS apps.

As developers explore more professional and task-specific visionOS applications, physical input is becoming an important part of the experience. For applications such as training, guided repair, design review, medical and laboratory education, and spatial content creation, the next step is not only what users see in space, but how real-world actions can become part of the app experience.

seeMote is designed for this emerging layer of physical spatial input.

Introducing Physical Tools and Handheld Controls to visionOS Apps

seeMote Cap is built for real-world tools. The compact module can be mounted to objects such as pens, screwdrivers, training instruments, laboratory tools, education props, and other custom handheld objects. Once attached, it enables the object to provide 6DoF motion input, including position, orientation, and motion-state data. Developers can use this data to map real tool movement into visionOS apps while preserving the grip, feel, and operating habits of physical tools.

seeMote Cube is built for developers who need a more flexible handheld input device. With buttons and haptics, Cube gives teams a compact way to prototype spatial controls, object-based interactions, and custom workflows for visionOS apps. Where Cap brings existing tools into spatial applications, Cube gives developers a developer-friendly device for building new interaction patterns.

Together, seeMote Cap and seeMote Cube offer two complementary ways to connect physical input with Apple Vision Pro applications: attach spatial tracking to the objects people already use, or prototype new handheld controls for experiences that need more direct interaction.

Use Cases

The seeMote series can support developers working on professional, enterprise, educational, and creative visionOS applications.

Industrial training and guided repair: Track real tools such as screwdrivers, wrenches, and other training equipment as users follow spatial instructions.

Medical and laboratory education: Bring physical training tools, lab instruments, and procedural objects into interactive learning experiences.

Design review and simulation: Use handheld spatial input to inspect, annotate, or manipulate 3D content with more physical context.

Spatial content creation: Give creators new ways to control, draw, trigger, or interact with spatial scenes using real-world objects and handheld inputs.

"As developers explore more professional and task-specific visionOS applications, physical input becomes an important part of the experience," said Ricky Ye, CEO of DFRobot. "With seeMote Cap and seeMote Cube, we are excited to support visionOS developers and give them more ways to connect real-world tools, handheld controls, and physical actions with spatial applications. We see strong potential in use cases such as industrial training, guided work, medical education, design review, and spatial content creation."

Availability

seeMote Cap and seeMote Cube are planned to be available on DFRobot.com in Fall 2026. Developers can learn more and sign up for launch updates at https://www.dfrobot.com/seemote.

Developers can also learn more about building for visionOS through the Apple Developer website.

SOURCE DFRobot