DH2i to Present Live Webinar Entitled, "Don't Dig a Moat: Stay Ahead of Network Security Obsolescence"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 23, 2019 -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will present a live webinar entitled, "Don't Dig a Moat: Stay Ahead of Network Security Obsolescence."

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Pacific Time / 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Eastern Time

Using a virtual private network (VPN) to secure a network perimeter is like digging a moat around a castle. What used to be a solid, default approach to security has now become ancient history.

A consistently observed use-case in today's IT landscape involves the need for network connectivity between a main site of operations and multiple, remote sites and users. A hub and spoke VPN is certainly an intuitive way of approaching this task – but, in an industry that changes daily, does it really make sense to assume a technology that is over two decades old is the optimal, secure approach to protect a company's most valuable asset? The complexity of today's IT infrastructures, made up of many branch offices, partners and remote users, demands a unique and purpose-built data security solution.

Attendees of this webinar will learn about a new Software Defined Perimeter solution that can initiate a company's path to Zero Trust security.

http://dh2i.com/dont-dig-a-moat-stay-ahead-of-networking-security-obsolescence/

