Diagnostic.ly Unveils New At-Home Diagnostics Capabilities to Automate Test & Treat and Treat & Prove Care

Launch adds ordering tools for automated clinical action, a patent-pending AI specimen collection observation system, and competitive tools for independent labs

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Diagnostics Technologies LLC (dba Diagnostic.ly), a leader in at-home diagnostics, today announced a major platform expansion that helps healthcare organizations turn diagnostic results into automated clinical action, catch specimen collection failures in real time, and equip independent laboratories to compete and win. The new tools extend the platform from test ordering through treatment and proof of efficacy—a single, automated system for acting on diagnostic data.

Never leave a patient to figure it out on their own. AI Observes your collection to head off collection failures. With more sophisticated multi-collector home test kits, patients benefit from real-time collections support with human assistance available when AI isn't enough. Advanced workflows allow healthcare organizations to generate recommendations for products based on test results and to prove the efficacy of those products by re-testing periodically. The Diagnostic.ly platform provides all the tools any healthcare organization needs for modern, at-home healthcare workflows.

At the center of the launch are new tools for ordering entities that power Test & Treat and Treat & Prove workflows. Any healthcare organization can automate the recommendations that follow a diagnostic result—closing the loop between testing and treatment—or automate the follow-up tests that prove the efficacy of recommendations such as supplements, hormones, and peptides, creating a measurable connection between what a patient is told to do and the outcomes that follow.

Diagnostic.ly also introduced its patent-pending AI specimen collection observation system. By identifying failed collections at the moment of collection rather than after a sample reaches the lab, the system cuts the cost of failed collections by up to 90 percent while improving patient satisfaction and speeding results. Failed collections have long been one of the most expensive points in at-home testing, forcing repeat shipments and delaying diagnoses—problems the new system solves at the source.

"70% of health journeys start with at-home diagnostics, but until Diagnostic.ly, the best the industry could deliver were experiences that felt like furniture assembly: patients left alone to collect a specimen from a sketchy paper instruction sheet," said David Shor, Founder and CEO of Diagnostic.ly. "We now leverage patent-pending AI observation technology for a high-impact digital collection experience, and it's making a major difference. When patients do make uncorrectable mistakes, automated reshipment of just the failed collection saves significant time and money for our clients."

For its independent laboratory partners, the company unveiled tools to strengthen competitive positioning. Labs gain a clear view of where they stand against their competitive set—without identifying the specific competitor—helping them make informed decisions and close gaps. "Our tools are designed to raise all ships in the at-home labs market, not drive a race to a pricing bottom. We introduced AI-assisted road mapping, profitability analysis, and proposal generation to help our lab partners respond faster, sharpen their pitch, and win more business," said Shor.

The new capabilities are available now to Diagnostic.ly's partners.

About Diagnostic.ly

Global Diagnostics Technologies LLC (Diagnostic.ly), builds the infrastructure that powers modern at-home diagnostics. Its platform connects testing, treatment, and proof of efficacy so healthcare organizations and laboratories can deliver faster, smarter, and more reliable care.

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SOURCE Diagnostic.ly