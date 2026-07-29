DialMCP Launches, Letting AI Agents Place Real Phone Calls From a User's Own Verified Number

New MCP server connects Claude, Codex, and other AI agents to the phone network, with mandatory AI disclosure, recorded transcripts, and hard anti-spam limits enforced for safe agent-driven calling

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datawizz Inc., maker of the AI agent workspace Gamut, today launched DialMCP, a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows AI agents to place real phone calls on a user's behalf using the user's own verified phone number as caller ID.

Despite widespread adoption of AI assistants, a large share of everyday transactions still happen only by phone: restaurant reservations, contractor quotes, medical appointments, hotel requests, and small-business scheduling. Agents that can browse the web and send email have had no way to complete these tasks. DialMCP closes that gap.

With DialMCP connected, a user can ask their agent to make a call in plain language. The agent supplies a phone number and an objective; DialMCP handles the conversation and returns a full transcript, an audio recording, and a structured result indicating whether the objective was achieved, what commitments were made, and what follow-up is needed. The system navigates automated phone menus, presses keypad options, waits silently through hold music, and detects voicemail, hanging up rather than leaving a message.

"I asked my agent to book a haircut and it couldn't, because the barbershop only takes reservations by phone," said Iddo Gino, Founder and CEO of Datawizz. "An enormous amount of the world still runs on phone calls. We gave the agent a phone, specifically the user's own phone number, so the person on the other end can always call a real human back."

Disclosure and anti-abuse controls enforced at the platform level

DialMCP's safeguards are enforced server-side rather than through model instructions, and cannot be disabled by users.

Every call begins with a mandatory disclosure: the agent identifies itself as an AI assistant, states who it is calling on behalf of, and notes that the call is recorded. Compliance is independently verified against each call transcript after the fact. If a recipient objects to speaking with an AI or to being recorded, the agent apologizes and ends the call.

The service uses users' own phone numbers and has strict volume limits, all designed to make bulk outreach and spam calling structurally impossible: one call at a time per user, three calls per hour, ten per day, and no more than two calls per day to any single destination. Calls may only begin between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the recipient's local time zone, consistent with U.S. telemarketing regulations. Emergency services, premium-rate lines, and high-fraud number ranges are permanently blocked.

If a recipient asks not to be called again, the number is added to a permanent suppression list checked before every call across all users. Anyone can also opt a number out directly, without an account, at mcp.dialmcp.com/opt-out.

"The limits rule out the highest-revenue use case for a product like this, and that's deliberate," said Gino. "We hate spam calls. Our goal with DialMCP was to find a safe way for agents to place valuable calls, without becoming a spam breeding ground."

Availability

DialMCP is available today for calls to U.S. and Canadian numbers. It works with any client supporting remote MCP servers over OAuth, including Claude, Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Cursor, and ChatGPT developer-mode connectors. Setup requires a single endpoint, https://mcp.dialmcp.com/mcp, and SMS verification of the user's phone number. No API keys are required.

DialMCP is free during launch, and a paid premium tier will be introduced later.

A recording of a live reservation call and full technical documentation are available at dialmcp.com. Safety and anti-abuse details are published at dialmcp.com/safety.html.

About Gamut

Gamut is an AI agent workspace from Datawizz Inc., founded in 2025 by Iddo Gino, founder of RapidAPI, that lets teams build AI colleagues and collaborate with them to do real work. DialMCP is its hosted phone-calling server for AI agents. Learn more at gamut.so.

Media Contact:

Iddo Gino

CEO, Datawizz Inc.

[email protected]

(415) 849-6404

dialmcp.com

SOURCE Gamut