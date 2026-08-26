DICK'S Sporting Goods Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating DICK'S Sporting Goods after the Company raised its Foot Locker outlook when reporting the first quarter, then reduced its operating income outlook on August 25, 2026 -- the same day it disclosed a 3.6% decline in Foot Locker pro forma comparable sales.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shareholders took losses on August 25, 2026, after the Company reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $5.59 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.53 -- both figures shy of consensus which had called for roughly $5.64 billion and $3.78 -- and cut its operating income outlook for both the DICK'S and Foot Locker businesses. If you suffered a loss on your DKS investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On May 27, 2026, in its first quarter press release, DICK'S notably raised full year guidance for the Foot Locker business. As reiterated on the same-day earnings call by Chief Financial Officer Navdeep Gupta, DICKS's projected the Foot Locker business to achieve "full year pro forma comp sales growth in the range of 1.5% to 3% compared to our prior growth expectation of 1% to 3%."

The August 25, 2026 second quarter release disclosed a 3.6% decline in Foot Locker pro forma comparable sales, increasing promotional conditions, fewer and weaker product launches, and reduced Foot Locker's outlook "to a range of negative 2.0% to 0.0%." The investigation concerns whether DKS disclosures to investors were adequate.

Shareholders who lost money on DKS are encouraged to request a review of your DKS losses . You may also call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DKS Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether DICK'S Sporting Goods made materially false or misleading statements regarding its outlook for the DICK'S and Foot Locker businesses. When the Company reported second-quarter results and reduced its operating income outlook on August 25, 2026, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the DKS investigation? A: Investors who purchased DKS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did DKS stock drop? A: Shares opened at about $142.36, a decline of nearly $37 per share, or about 20.62%. Shares had fallen further by midday. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What do DKS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery . No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my DKS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought DKS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP