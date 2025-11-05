DICK'S Sporting Goods Kicks Off the Holiday Season with "Santa's Scouting Report" -- A Star-Studded Twist on the Naughty or Nice List

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Nov 05, 2025

Paige Bueckers, Bryson DeChambeau, CeeDee Lamb and Draymond Green come face-to-face with Santa to secure their spot on this year's nice roster

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) is partnering with some of the biggest names in sports to launch Santa's Scouting Report, a campaign that puts a playful, sports-themed spin on the classic naughty or nice list.

Produced in partnership with Bolded, OBB Media's Branded Entertainment & Content Studio, the campaign features star athletes Paige Bueckers, Bryson DeChambeau, CeeDee Lamb and Draymond Green checking in with Santa on his scouting report, an end-of-year evaluation of their biggest wins and losses, highlights and headline moments.

Set inside a festive DICK'S Sporting Goods store, each athlete faces Santa – rocking Air Jordans – as he flips through his scouting book of "stats," from touchdowns and birdies to buzzer-beaters and accolades. When the verdicts come in, Santa rewards the "Nice" with must-have holiday gear from DICK'S.

"With Santa's Scouting Report, we took a holiday classic, the naughty or nice list, and turned it into a sports moment," said Melissa Christian, VP, Brand Building at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Paige, Bryson, CeeDee and Draymond humorously captured the joy and disappointment of making or missing Santa's "nice" list based on their standout moments that thrilled sports fans this year. As our customers, whom we call athletes, look for their own perfect gifts this year, we hope they'll reflect on what they are most proud of and what they can do next to level up their game."

To watch Santa's Scouting Report, visit the link here and be sure to also explore the DICK'S holiday gift guide, to score gifts for everyone on your nice list.

This campaign will feature a full-length spot, and :15 athlete-specific cutdowns which will run across DICKS.com, YouTube, streaming and social media as well as broadcast on local TV. In addition to the hero films, the campaign includes bespoke social content and still photography created around each athlete, expanding the world across digital and social platforms.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods  

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker business, including the Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos banners, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

