DICK'S Sporting Goods Kicks Off the Holiday Season with "Santa's Scouting Report" -- A Star-Studded Twist on the Naughty or Nice List

Produced in partnership with Bolded, OBB Media's Branded Entertainment & Content Studio, the campaign features star athletes Paige Bueckers, Bryson DeChambeau, CeeDee Lamb and Draymond Green checking in with Santa on his scouting report, an end-of-year evaluation of their biggest wins and losses, highlights and headline moments.

Set inside a festive DICK'S Sporting Goods store, each athlete faces Santa – rocking Air Jordans – as he flips through his scouting book of "stats," from touchdowns and birdies to buzzer-beaters and accolades. When the verdicts come in, Santa rewards the "Nice" with must-have holiday gear from DICK'S.

"With Santa's Scouting Report, we took a holiday classic, the naughty or nice list, and turned it into a sports moment," said Melissa Christian, VP, Brand Building at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Paige, Bryson, CeeDee and Draymond humorously captured the joy and disappointment of making or missing Santa's "nice" list based on their standout moments that thrilled sports fans this year. As our customers, whom we call athletes, look for their own perfect gifts this year, we hope they'll reflect on what they are most proud of and what they can do next to level up their game."

To watch Santa's Scouting Report, visit the link here and be sure to also explore the DICK'S holiday gift guide, to score gifts for everyone on your nice list.

This campaign will feature a full-length spot, and :15 athlete-specific cutdowns which will run across DICKS.com, YouTube, streaming and social media as well as broadcast on local TV. In addition to the hero films, the campaign includes bespoke social content and still photography created around each athlete, expanding the world across digital and social platforms.

