Did You Lose Money Investing in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)? Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) common stock between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026. Badger Meter manufactures and sells water measurement and management products.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations?

Shareholders allege that Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) concealed weakening demand and deteriorating near-term order trends. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants told investors that Badger Meter's strong financial results reflected "ongoing favorable industry trends," "secular growth drivers," and "solid operating execution." They likewise touted "strong" demand and said they were seeing "robust order pacing and a strong bid pipeline that positions us well for continued sales and earnings growth," and that Badger Meter possessed a "long runway" for growth.

In truth, rather than reflecting durable, demand-driven growth, Badger Meter's financial results were driven by the Company's practice of pulling forward customer orders, which concealed weakening demand and deteriorating near-term order trends.

The truth was revealed to investors over the course of a series of disappointing quarterly financial reports between July 2025 and April 2026. In the last disclosure on April 17, 2026, Badger Meter reported disappointing 1Q 2026 financial results including that total sales were "9% lower than the prior year[]," "[u]tility water sales declined 10% year-over-year," "[o]perating earnings of $35.2 million, with an operating margin of 17.4%, compared to operating earnings of $49.4 million and an operating margin of 22.2% in the prior year," and "[d]iluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93, down from $1.30 in the first quarter of 2025." On this news, the price of Badger Meter stock fell $36.75 per share, or more than 24%, from $152.29 per share on April 16, 2026, to $115.54 per share on April 17, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Badger Meter, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 3, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP