Diebold Nixdorf Recognized as an Android™ Enterprise Gold Partner

Recognition advances reliable, enterprise-scale Android deployments for customers with enhanced support and faster rollout capabilities

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, has been validated by Android Enterprise as an Android Enterprise Gold Partner, the company's highest status for delivering and supporting enterprise-scale Android solutions. This validates Diebold Nixdorf's deep expertise in Android-based enterprise mobile solutions and reinforces its strategic direction as a hardware-agnostic mobile advisor. Customers benefit from the top-tier customer service, support and products provided by an Android Enterprise Gold partner.

Store associates equipped with mobile devices can better assist shoppers.

The Gold status means all three core program pillars have been successfully validated – demonstrating expert-certified staff, advanced product compatibility and proven enterprise-scale performance to reliably support deployments. With more than 15 years of experience and nearly 100 customers in this field, Diebold Nixdorf currently manages about 400,000 Android devices.

Diebold Nixdorf has a proven track record of helping retailers design, deploy and operate Android-based mobile solutions such as customer self-scanning, handheld devices for store employees, mobile POS and inventory management across a broad ecosystem of hardware vendors. This hardware-agnostic approach enables retailers to select the devices that best fit their operational needs, regional requirements and investment strategies.

The validation as an Android Enterprise Gold Partner enhances Diebold Nixdorf's ability to create resilient, flexible and scalable mobile solutions across global retail environments with benefits for both Diebold Nixdorf and its customers. In addition to highest priority support for rollouts and during the operating phase at the retailer, the partnership ensures direct access to Android's technical developers and introduces specialized capability enablement activities with Google.

Darrell Maton, Diebold Nixdorf vice president, Retail Services, said: "Being recognized as an Android Enterprise Gold Partner underscores our role as a trusted, long-term advisor for retailers navigating increasingly complex mobile ecosystems. Our goal is to give retailers the freedom to choose, adapt and scale – without being locked into a single vendor – while ensuring the highest availability of their mobile operations."

To further improve the consulting and design process when creating a future-ready mobile architecture together with retailers, Diebold Nixdorf has extended the scope of its Storevolution™ Advisory Services to include mobile solutions. The combination of advisory capabilities with deep mobile and Android expertise will help retailers reposition how mobile technology supports employees, shoppers and processes across the entire store lifecycle, from strategy and design to rollout, optimization and continuous scaling.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com for more information.

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SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated