Diesel gensets market In GCC countries: Growth opportunities led by Action International Services LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel gensets market size in GCC countries is forecast to increase by USD 283.08 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by low operating costs, power blackouts due to natural disasters, and increasing demand for uninterrupted power.
Technavio categorizes the diesel gensets market in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
The market is segmented by application (residential, commercial, and industrial) and product (stationery diesel gensets and portable diesel gensets).
Segmentation by application (residential, commercial, and industrial)
- Residential: The market share growth of the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Residential buildings rely heavily on grid energy for their basic everyday activities, including lighting, communications, refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, and other things. However, the residential sector is increasingly choosing diesel gensets to ensure a constant supply of power during power outages. Factors such as the higher price of diesel compared to gas, as well as the supply-demand imbalance of crude oil, are encouraging residential users to choose diesel gensets. Hence, these factors are likely to boost the expansion of the residential segment in the GCC diesel gensets market over the forecast period.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Action International Services LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Generac Holdings Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Jubaili Bros, KAZANCI HOLDING, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and YorPower Ltd.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
What are the key data covered in this diesel gensets market in GCC countries report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries across GCC
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diesel gensets market in GCC countries vendors
|
Diesel Gensets Market In GCC Countries Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
158
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 283.08 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.3
|
Regional analysis
|
GCC
|
Performing market contribution
|
GCC at 100%
|
Key countries
|
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Rest of GCC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Action International Services LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Generac Holdings Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Jubaili Bros, KAZANCI HOLDING, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and YorPower Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on GCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on GCC: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Diesel gensets market in GCC countries 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Diesel gensets market in GCC countries 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Stationery diesel gensets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Stationery diesel gensets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Stationery diesel gensets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Stationery diesel gensets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Stationery diesel gensets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Portable diesel gensets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Portable diesel gensets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Portable diesel gensets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Portable diesel gensets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Portable diesel gensets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Oman - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Oman - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Oman - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Oman - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Oman - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of GCC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of GCC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 84: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 85: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 86: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 87: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 88: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 89: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 90: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Atlas Copco AB
- Exhibit 91: Atlas Copco AB - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Atlas Copco AB - Key news
- Exhibit 94: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus
- 12.4 Briggs and Stratton LLC
- Exhibit 96: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Key offerings
- 12.5 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Deere and Co.
- Exhibit 107: Deere and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Deere and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Deere and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Deere and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Deere and Co. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Generac Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Generac Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Generac Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Generac Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Jubaili Bros
- Exhibit 120: Jubaili Bros - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Jubaili Bros - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Jubaili Bros - Key offerings
- 12.11 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Kohler Co.
- Exhibit 126: Kohler Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Kohler Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Kohler Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Kohler Co. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc
- Exhibit 140: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Segment focus
- 12.16 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Research methodology
- Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 159: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations
