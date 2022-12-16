Diesel gensets market In GCC countries: Growth opportunities led by Action International Services LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel gensets market size in GCC countries is forecast to increase by USD 283.08 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by low operating costs, power blackouts due to natural disasters, and increasing demand for uninterrupted power.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GCC Countries Diesel Gensets Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the diesel gensets market in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

The market is segmented by application (residential, commercial, and industrial) and product (stationery diesel gensets and portable diesel gensets).

Segmentation by application (residential, commercial, and industrial)

Residential: The market share growth of the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Residential buildings rely heavily on grid energy for their basic everyday activities, including lighting, communications, refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, and other things. However, the residential sector is increasingly choosing diesel gensets to ensure a constant supply of power during power outages. Factors such as the higher price of diesel compared to gas, as well as the supply-demand imbalance of crude oil, are encouraging residential users to choose diesel gensets. Hence, these factors are likely to boost the expansion of the residential segment in the GCC diesel gensets market over the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Action International Services LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Generac Holdings Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Jubaili Bros, KAZANCI HOLDING, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and YorPower Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this diesel gensets market in GCC countries report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diesel gensets market in GCC countries across GCC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diesel gensets market in GCC countries vendors

Diesel Gensets Market In GCC Countries Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 283.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis GCC Performing market contribution GCC at 100% Key countries Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Rest of GCC Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Action International Services LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Generac Holdings Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Jubaili Bros, KAZANCI HOLDING, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and YorPower Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

