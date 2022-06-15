Digital Door Locks Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 6675.48 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025| Technavio

Digital Door Locks Market 2021-2025: Scope

The digital door locks market report covers the following areas:

Digital Door Locks Market 2021-2025: Drivers

Diversified applications of digital door locks - The diversified applications of digital door locks will fuel the growth of the digital door locks market size. Digital door locks are increasingly being deployed across corporate offices, government offices, educational institutions, warehouses, hotels, retail shops, and residential properties.

Corporate offices and government offices are more inclined toward the use of biometric digital locks wherein fingerprints, retina, and/or facial recognition of the individual are used for identification. Digital door locks are extensively used in educational institutions and research labs for the purpose of capturing attendance.

Digital door locks in the form of keypads and swipe cards are used in hotels, warehouses, retail shops, and shopping malls to restrict the unauthorized entry of personnel and the prevention of thefts.

Digital Door Locks Market 2021-2025: Challenges

High cost of digital door locks - The growing emphasis on improved safety and privacy is owing to the demand for digital door locks. Based on the requirement, consumers can choose from a wide variety of digital door locks available in the market.

Based on the requirement, consumers can choose from a wide variety of digital door locks available in the market. The high cost of digital door locks is one of the major challenges for consumers in various developing and underdeveloped countries in APAC and South America.

. The price of different types of digital door locks varies depending upon their features. The high price of digital door locks is mainly because of the high manufacturing cost .The commercial sector mainly uses biometric digital locks, which are more expensive than keypad door locks. Thus, the high cost of digital door locks is reducing the adoption rate and will hamper the growth of the global digital door locks market during the forecast period.

Digital Door Locks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Biometric Digital Locks



Keypad Locks

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Digital Door Locks Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Digital Door Locks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6675.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.73 Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, ADT Inc., dormakaba International Holding AG, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Napco Security Technologies Inc., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Biometric digital locks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Biometric digital locks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Biometric digital locks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Keypad locks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Keypad locks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Keypad locks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allegion Plc

10.4 ASSA ABLOY AB

Exhibit 48: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview



Exhibit 49: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments



Exhibit 50: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus

10.5 ADT Inc.

Exhibit 52: ADT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: ADT Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: ADT Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 55: ADT Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 dormakaba International Holding AG

Exhibit 56: dormakaba International Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 57: dormakaba International Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 58: dormakaba International Holding AG – Key news



Exhibit 59: dormakaba International Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: dormakaba International Holding AG - Segment focus

10.7 Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.– Key news



Exhibit 64: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 70: Napco Security Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Napco Security Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Napco Security Technologies Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 73: Napco Security Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Salto Systems SL

Exhibit 74: Salto Systems SL - Overview



Exhibit 75: Salto Systems SL - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Salto Systems SL – Key news



Exhibit 77: Salto Systems SL - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 83: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 86: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

