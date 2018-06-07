Digital LifeCloud® Appoints "America's Aging Expert" Anthony Cirillo, FACHE, Senior Vice President of Marketing

"As someone who helped launch the patient movement, Anthony Cirillo has the uncanny ability to envision the future state of health care and formulate answers to problems before most even know they exist," says Debby Bitticks, intergenerational expert, award-winning author, and co-creator of Digital LifeCloud® (www.digitallifecloud.com). "He has been called innovative, inventive, and resourceful. For that reason alone, I can't think of anyone better suited for the job or whom I would want to work with more."

As president of The Aging Experience, Cirillo helps health organizations create and leverage opportunities for reaching the mature market place. He also developed the Virtual Caregiver Smile Summit (http://caregiverssummit.org), a series of seminars to provide caregivers with respite, resolution and resources for navigating life's transitions. Additionally, he is a monthly contributor for "Charlotte Today," U.S. News & World Report and a former about.com expert on Senior Care. A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives with a Master from the University of Pennsylvania, his clients have included the Cleveland Clinic, Unisys, King Faisal Hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Carolinas Health Care.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Digital LifeCloud Executive Team, as it will allow me to follow my passion – working with the aging population – but also flex my creativity," says Cirillo. "Debby's passion for intergenerational issues is unmatched. Working together, I hope we can change the way aging is perceived and ultimately make it a more positive experience for all involved."

ABOUT DIGITAL LIFECLOUD:

Digital LifeCloud®, a service of Delphi Digital, Inc., offers online personal management tools to individuals, families, and organizations. Its services include Yours and Your Family's Health History and Medical Records – You Own and Control, Yours and Your Family's Life Stories, Ethical Will – Passing on Your Values, Award-winning Cherished Memories life interview book (QVC sell-out), Pictures, Videos & Lifecycle Events, All Vital Emergency Information – Legal, Financial, Insurance, Pet Care, Auto Info, Health, Wellness, Caregiving (for children, elderly parents and loved ones), plus "Dorothy The Organizer" TIPS! Also includes over 40 apps and over 200 award winning forms to help yours and your family's lives stay organized in all aspects of your life. www.digitallifecloud.com.

