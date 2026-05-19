Digital Marketing Agency CAGnite Announces Launch

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAGnite, a digital marketing agency, today announced its national launch alongside the debut of cagnite.com. After months of quietly proving its model to a diverse client roster spanning multiple industries, the agency now delivers its deliberate edge to the broader market: where traditional agencies run ad campaigns, CAGnite architects the entire marketing ecosystem.

CAGnite, a digital marketing agency, today announced its national launch alongside the debut of cagnite.com. Post this Austin Camp | CEO Kaitlin Gagnon | CCO

CAGnite fuses proven performance fundamentals and high-caliber brand narrative with AI-era tools and enterprise-grade operational systems; the result is marketing infrastructure uniquely designed to execute, scale, and compound.

Co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Austin Camp and Chief Creative Officer Kaitlin Gagnon, the growth agency was purpose-built for businesses that have outgrown transactional marketing agency relationships and are ready for a partnership built to outperform.

"Everybody wants to grow. But most businesses are still being sold the same playbook that worked twenty years ago," said Austin Camp, CEO. "CAGnite was built to close the gap through strategies that deliver more than yesterday's agencies ever could. We're here for the businesses that are done settling."

CAGnite serves professional service firms, product-based brands, and regional market leaders ready to compete on a national scale.

Your Brand. Our Spark.

CAGnite is the product of two careers spent at the intersection of performance and storytelling, and a shared conviction that most businesses deserve a better class of marketing partner.

After years of collaboratively driving the marketing efforts for international plaintiffs' law firm Milberg, one of the leading litigation firms in the world, Camp and Gagnon co-founded CAGnite to bring the same caliber of execution to businesses nationwide.

Austin Camp, CEO, brings two decades of corporate leadership to CAGnite, most recently as Vice President of Global Operations at Milberg. A Marine Corps veteran with 100+ combat missions in overseas deployments, Camp applies the same operational discipline to the growth systems he constructs: precision infrastructure, rigorous performance standards, and accountability at every layer.

Kaitlin Gagnon, CCO, is a nationally-published journalist and award-winning screenwriter who spent years leading Milberg's press strategy, content curation, and high-level brand communications. She brings a rare combination of editorial expertise and strategic creativity to CAGnite, ensuring that every message the agency delivers connects with the audiences it's built to reach.

With Camp operating out of Washington State and Gagnon in the New York metro area, CAGnite was built coast-to-coast from day one, covering clients from the Pacific Northwest to the Northeast and every market in between.

Regardless of industry or stage of the growth cycle, every system CAGnite builds is anchored by the same ethos: Your Brand. Our Spark.

"The results we've delivered in just a few short months have reinforced everything we believed when we started," said Gagnon. "Businesses are tired of leaving opportunity on the table. We built CAGnite to make sure they don't have to."

About CAGnite

CAGnite is a digital marketing agency founded by Austin Camp and Kaitlin Gagnon. Built on the principle that brand success requires systems, not just campaigns, CAGnite is a tech-forward, growth-driven agency that implements integrated marketing ecosystems, serving professional service firms, product-based brands, and regional market leaders ready to compete on a national scale.

To learn more, visit cagnite.com.

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Gagnon, CCO

[email protected]

(201) 355-5299

SOURCE CAGnite LLC