Digital Pens: World Market Outlook to 2027 with Profilings of Anoto Group, Apple, Canon, Convergene, E-pens, Hanvon Technology, and More

The Global Digital Pen market accounted for $439.73 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,672.27 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.



Increase in government investment on building digital infrastructure and surge in demand for digital storage are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, lack of technology readiness across various underdeveloped nations is restricting the market growth.



Based on Compatibility, the multiple OS segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing number of consumers using more than one phone, with different operating systems. This has increased the demand for these pens with multiple OS compatibility in the market.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increased usage of tablets and personal computers, and increasing penetration of internet across this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Pen market include Anoto Group AB, Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Convergene, E-pens Ltd, Hanvon Technology Co.Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Company, Microsoft, Moleskine S.p.A, Neo LAB, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG, Toshiba Corporation and Wacom Co. Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Digital Pen Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Handwriting

5.3 Scanning



6 Global Digital Pen Market, By Compatibility

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multiple Operating System

6.3 Single Operating System



7 Global Digital Pen Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Accelerometer Digital Pen

7.3 Active Digital Pen

7.4 Camera Digital Pen

7.5 Positional Digital Pen

7.6 Trackball Digital Pen



8 Global Digital Pen Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Android

8.3 iOS

8.4 Windows



9 Global Digital Pen Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Billing & Back Office

9.3 Clinical Documentation

9.4 Communication

9.5 Education

9.6 Media & Entertainment

9.7 Retail

9.8 Other Applications



10 Global Digital Pen Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

10.3 Government

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 IT & Telecom

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Other End Users



11 Global Digital Pen Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Anoto Group AB

13.2 Apple Inc.

13.3 Canon Inc.

13.4 Convergene

13.5 E-pens Ltd.

13.6 Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd.

13.7 Hewlett-Packard Company

13.8 Microsoft

13.9 Moleskine S.p.A.

13.10 Neo LAB

13.11 STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co.KG

13.12 Toshiba Corporation

13.13 Wacom Co. Ltd.



