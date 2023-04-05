Digital storytelling courses market size to grow by USD 185.5 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by capability to enhance soft skills - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital storytelling courses market size is estimated to grow by USD 185.5 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.62% according to Technavio. The market is driven by factors such as the capability to enhance soft skills, improvement of CRM and enhancement of brand positioning, and increased use of K-12 interactive learning. Storytelling courses allow individuals to express their thoughts in the form of stories. It increases their soft skills, which help in forming good relationships. Digital storytelling involves the use of visuals as well as vocal capabilities that significantly contribute to the success of the art of storytelling. It allows participants to understand and develop skills that can help in the development of effective communication. Such benefits are increasing the demand for digital storytelling courses, which is driving the growth of the market. To understand more about the digital storytelling courses market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Storytelling Courses Market

Digital Story Telling Courses Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Alphabet Inc., Ambedkar University Delhi, Coursera Inc., D and AD, edX LLC. , Europass Teacher Academy SRL, FutureLearn Ltd., Harvard University, Nanyang Polytechnic, National Geographic Society, Piktochart Sdn. Bhd. , the Queensland University of Technology, RMIT University, The University of Melbourne , Udemy Inc., University of Adelaide , University of California , Berkeley , University of the Arts London, University of Westminster , University of Wollongong, among others

: 15+, including Alphabet Inc., Ambedkar University Delhi, Coursera Inc., D and AD, edX LLC. , Europass Teacher Academy SRL, FutureLearn Ltd., Harvard University, Nanyang Polytechnic, National Geographic Society, Piktochart Sdn. Bhd. , the of Technology, RMIT University, The , Udemy Inc., University of , University of , , University of the Arts London, University of , University of Wollongong, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (institutional learner and individual learner) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Digital Storytelling Courses Market - Major Challenges

Competition from MOOCs

Lack of digital infrastructure in K-12 education segment in emerging countries

Ineffective methods of measuring credentials

The competition from MOOCs is one of the major challenges impeding the growth of the market. Massive open online courses (MOOCs) are becoming increasingly popular among learners. The free-of-cost accessibility and the availability of a variety of content are attracting many learners toward MOOCs. These courses offer similar content and service in terms of functionality. The rising demand for MOOCs will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Digital Storytelling Courses Market - Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the market growth across regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increased awareness among the end-users about digital storytelling courses has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. The increasing availability of platforms for digital storytelling is another major factor driving the growth of the digital storytelling courses market in North America.

Global Digital storytelling courses market - Vendor Insights

The global digital storytelling courses market is fragmented. The vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Coursera Inc. - The company offers digital storytelling courses as a part of their assignment with digital certificates for both adult and young educators.

- The company offers digital storytelling courses as a part of their assignment with digital certificates for both adult and young educators. D and AD - The company offers digital storytelling courses for strategic audiences which can be curated for content creators and business groups.

- The company offers digital storytelling courses for strategic audiences which can be curated for content creators and business groups. edX LLC. - The company offers various digital storytelling courses for both professionals and students.

- The company offers various digital storytelling courses for both professionals and students. FutureLearn Ltd. - The company offers digital storytelling courses for filmmaking on the web and for film-developing content creators.

The digital storytelling courses market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this digital storytelling courses market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital storytelling courses market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the digital storytelling courses market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital storytelling courses market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital storytelling courses market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online vocational courses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,546.78 million . The market is segmented by type (technical and non-technical), courses (IT and software courses, business management courses, finance and accounting courses, personal development courses, and other courses), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by type (technical and non-technical), courses (IT and software courses, business management courses, finance and accounting courses, personal development courses, and other courses), and geography ( , APAC, , , and and ). The US E-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.4 billion . The market is segmented product (content, technology, and services), end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12), and deployment (on-premise and cloud).

Digital Storytelling Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 185.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries Canada, US, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Ambedkar University Delhi, Coursera Inc., D and AD, edX LLC., Europass Teacher Academy SRL, FutureLearn Ltd., Harvard University, Nanyang Polytechnic, National Geographic Society, Piktochart Sdn. Bhd., Queensland University of Technology, RMIT University, The University of Melbourne, Udemy Inc., University of Adelaide, University of California, Berkeley, University of the Arts London, University of Westminster, and University of Wollongong Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Institutional learner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Institutional learner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Institutional learner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Institutional learner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Institutional learner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Individual learner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Individual learner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Individual learner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Individual learner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Individual learner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 89: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 D and AD

Exhibit 94: D and AD - Overview



Exhibit 95: D and AD - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: D and AD - Key offerings

10.5 edX LLC.

Exhibit 97: edX LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 98: edX LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: edX LLC. - Key offerings

10.6 FutureLearn Ltd.

Exhibit 100: FutureLearn Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: FutureLearn Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: FutureLearn Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Nanyang Polytechnic

Exhibit 103: Nanyang Polytechnic - Overview



Exhibit 104: Nanyang Polytechnic - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Nanyang Polytechnic - Key offerings

10.8 Piktochart Sdn. Bhd.

Exhibit 106: Piktochart Sdn. Bhd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Piktochart Sdn. Bhd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Piktochart Sdn. Bhd. - Key offerings

10.9 Queensland University of Technology

of Technology Exhibit 109: Queensland University of Technology - Overview

of Technology - Overview

Exhibit 110: Queensland University of Technology - Product / Service

of Technology - Product / Service

Exhibit 111: Queensland University of Technology - Key offerings

10.10 University of Adelaide

Exhibit 112: University of Adelaide - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 113: University of Adelaide - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 114: University of Adelaide - Key offerings

10.11 University of California , Berkeley

, Berkeley Exhibit 115: University of California, Berkeley - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 116: University of California, Berkeley - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 117: University of California, Berkeley - Key offerings

10.12 University of Westminster

Exhibit 118: University of Westminster - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 119: University of Westminster - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 120: University of Westminster - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio