Digital Summit Launches The Palmas, a Brand New Award Series Celebrating Marketing Agency Excellence

New annual awards program recognizes the editorial vision, operational rigor, and client relationships that define outstanding agency work. Nominations are now open and the inaugural ceremony is set for December 8, 2026 in Dallas, TX.

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Summit, the leading marketing conference series for agency and brand marketing leaders across the United States, announced the launch of The Palmas, a new annual awards program built to honor the full spectrum of what makes marketing agencies exceptional. This brand-new awards program will celebrate everything from creative strategy and cultural impact to operational excellence and enduring client partnerships.

"Marketing agencies create some of the most impactful work happening across the world, yet so much of what makes them truly great goes unrecognized. Instead of focusing just on the campaign results, we want to learn about and recognize the team that built it." said Mark Fried, CEO of Digital Summit. "Our event series is special because it celebrates and connects the humans who create the best marketing in every city we visit. The Palmas is a chance for some fun competition for agencies to take part in and gives us all another great opportunity to celebrate the incredible people who work in this industry."

The Palmas will feature 18 categories ranging from Excellence in Brand Storytelling and Best Creator Campaign Partnership to Agency-Client Partnership Excellence and Excellence in Martech Implementation.

Key Dates & Entry Information

Entry Deadline: August 21, 2026

Finalists Notified: September 17, 2026

Live Awards Ceremony: December 8, 2026 | Dallas, TX

Entry fees are tiered based on submission count. It is $85 per entry for the first two submissions, $75 each for the third and fourth, and $65 per entry for five or more. Agencies of all sizes are encouraged to submit.

Entries are now open. To submit or learn more about The Palmas program, categories and judging criteria, visit digitalsummit.com/thepalmas.

About Digital Summit

Digital Summit is the leading marketing conference series in the United States, connecting marketing leaders from agencies and brands with the insights, strategies, and community they need to do their best work. The Palmas is the newest program under the Digital Summit umbrella, extending its mission to celebrate excellence in the marketing industry year-round.

SOURCE Digital Summit