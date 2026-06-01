Digital Turbine to Participate in the Roth 5th Annual Ad-Tech Summit and the 16th Annual Roth London Conference in June

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that it will be participating in the Roth 5th Annual Ad-Tech Summit on Friday, June 12th, 2026. CEO Bill Stone will participate in a featured webinar discussion scheduled to begin at 1:00p ET/10:00a PT on Friday, June 12th. Investors can access the Summit discussion via the following link: https://www.roth.com/ad-tech-summit-2026. Additionally, Digital Turbine and Mr. Stone will be participating in the 16th Annual Roth London Conference in London, England, on June 16th and June 17th.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Digital Turbine

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.