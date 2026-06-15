DIGITALXFORCE LAUNCHES THE INDUSTRY'S FIRST ENTERPRISE TRiSCM™ PLATFORM FOR THE AI & QUANTUM ERA

DigitalXForce Introduces Industry's First AI TRiSCM and Quantum Risk Operations Center (Q-ROC) to Operationalize Digital Trust

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalXForce today announced the launch of the industry's first Enterprise TRiSCM™ (Trust, Risk, and Security Management) platform designed for the AI and Quantum era, introducing a new operating model for organizations to manage Trust, Risk, Security and Compliance through continuous assurance, operational intelligence and autonomous risk operation.

Lalit Ahluwalia - Founder

The DigitalXForce Enterprise TRiSCM Platform brings together AI-powered governance, Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESPRM), Automated GRC, Operational Resilience, Digital Trust Intelligence and the newly introduced Quantum Risk Operations Center (Q-ROC) into one unified platform designed to operationalize Digital Trust.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of Generative AI, Agentic AI, multi-cloud architectures, connected ecosystems and emerging quantum technologies, existing governance and security operating models are becoming increasingly fragmented and reactive.

DigitalXForce was built to address this shift.

Enterprise TRiSCM represents the evolution beyond traditional Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), security posture management and isolated governance workflows by enabling continuous trust assurance across technology, operations, ecosystems and business processes

"Organizations today are not struggling because they lack data—they are struggling because trust itself has become fragmented," said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. "Traditional GRC platforms were built for governance. Security platforms were built for protection. Neither was designed to continuously operationalize trust across AI, cloud, applications, operational technology, third parties and emerging quantum risks. Enterprise TRiSCM changes that."

DIGITALXFORCE ENTERPRISE TRiSCM™

Enterprise TRiSCM (Trust, Risk, Security & Compliance Management) establishes a unified operating layer that continuously measures, validates and operationalizes trust across the enterprise.

The platform converges:

Automated GRC

Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESPRM)

AI Trust, Risk, Security & Compliance Management (AI TRiSCM)

Cloud TRiSCM

Application TRiSCM

OT/IoT TRiSCM

Third-Party TRiSCM

Operations Resilience TRiSCM

Continuous Control Assurance

Digital Trust Portal

X-ROC Risk Operations

Unlike traditional approaches focused on point-in-time assessments and manual governance processes, Enterprise TRiSCM continuously monitors, validates and operationalizes enterprise trust.

INTRODUCING AI TRiSCM™

As part of the launch, DigitalXForce introduced AI TRiSCM, the industry's first integrated platform approach for AI Trust, Risk, Security and Compliance Management.

AI TRiSCM enables organizations to govern and operationalize trust across:

Generative AI

Agentic AI

Large Language Models (LLMs)

AI Supply Chains

AI Runtime Monitoring

Shadow AI Detection

AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)

AI Governance and Compliance

AI Risk Quantification

Continuos AI Assurance

AI TRiSCM moves enterprises beyond policy management into continuous AI trust operations

INTRODUCING Q-ROC™ — QUANTUM RISK OPERATIONS CENTER

DigitalXForce also announced Q-ROC™, the industry's first Quantum Risk Operations Center designed to operationalize trust and resilience for the quantum era.

Q-ROC enables organizations to continuously identify, govern and reduce exposure associated with emerging quantum threats.

Core capabilities include:

Quantum Exposure Discovery

Cryptographic Inventory Intelligence

Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) Readiness

Quantum Risk Scoring

Post-Quantum Readiness Benchmarking

Quantum Compliance Tracking

Continuous Quantum Assurance

Executive Quantum Trust Reporting

Q-ROC extends the DigitalXForce operational model beyond cyber operations into future-state trust and resilience operations.

AUTOMATED GRC + ESPRM + X-ROC = CONTINUOUS TRUST ASSURANCE

At the foundation of Enterprise TRiSCM is DigitalXForce's AI-powered Automated GRC and Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management architecture.

THE DIGITAL TRUST PORTAL

The Digital Trust Portal provides organizations with:

Executive Trust Dashboards

Board-Level Risk Reporting

Customer Trust Visibility

Ecosystem Trust Intelligence

Continuous Compliance Evidence

Trust Scoring and Benchmarking

The portal creates a measurable Digital Trust layer across the organization

A NEW CATEGORY FOR THE NEXT DECADE

DigitalXForce believes Enterprise TRiSCM will emerge as the strategic operating model for enterprises seeking to converge governance, security, operational resilience and AI trust into a unified enterprise capability.

"Digital trust will become one of the most valuable enterprise assets of the next decade," added Ahluwalia. "Our vision is simple: move organizations from periodic governance to continuous trust assurance and from reactive operations to autonomous trust operations."

Availability

DigitalXForce Enterprise TRiSCM Platform, AI TRiSCM are available immediately for strategic enterprise engagements, design partnerships and select industry programs.

About DigitalXForce:

DigitalXForce, Industry's first AI-Powered Enterprise TRiSCM (Trust, Risk, Security and Compliance Management) Platform, is pioneering the next generation of Automated GRC with Continuous Trust Assurance by converging AI, cybersecurity, compliance, operational resilience, and posture management into one unified Risk Intelligence platform. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.

At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today's fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.

Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

SOURCE DigitalXForce Corporation