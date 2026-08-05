DIMAAG Solves AI Data Center Gridlock with the ZettaWatt™ 800 VDC Power Platform

First-of-its-kind solution meets stringent ERCOT large-load requirements while delivering significant operational cost savings, power efficiency and reduced physical footprint

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIMAAG, a deep technology company building actionable, intelligent power infrastructure for the AI era, today launched the ZettaWatt™ Power Platform, a modular, grid-to-800 VDC power conversion and stabilization platform engineered for hyperscale AI data centers. Independently validated by the Electric Power Engineers (EPE), the ZettaWatt™ Power Platform meets ERCOT requirements for low-voltage ride-through and smooths cyclic loads to less than 1% without the energy efficiency losses of double power conversion, clearing the interconnection hurdles preventing AI data centers from connecting to the grid.

"By taking advantage of the new 800 VDC standard with a new power architecture, the ZettaWatt™ Power Platform does more than meet the new grid compliance requirements - it fundamentally redefines hyperscale infrastructure economics," said Ian Wright, CTO of DIMAAG and Tesla co-founder. "The system is more efficient and has a smaller footprint than alternatives, both existing and proposed, with lower capital and operating costs."

The rapid growth of AI is driving simultaneous changes in both utility interconnection requirements and data-center power architecture. Utilities are imposing increasingly stringent interconnection requirements on hyperscale AI data centers. Within Texas's ERCOT region, NOGRR282, effective Aug. 1, 2026, requires Large Computational Loads (LCLs) to ride through specified voltage and frequency disturbances rather than disconnect during grid events. In parallel, NVIDIA and hyperscalers have announced their transition from 50 VDC to an 800 VDC power architecture, reflecting the industry's shift toward higher-voltage DC power distribution for next-generation AI servers and megawatt-class racks.

DIMAAG's ZettaWatt™ Power Platform bridges these two shifts by extending the benefits of 800 VDC from the AI rack to the utility grid interface, enabling AI data centers to satisfy emerging utility stability requirements while supporting next-generation AI infrastructure. The platform integrates grid-to-800 VDC power conversion, DIMAAG's patented Zenius immersion-cooled battery technology, real-time controls and Zifer intelligent energy management into a single deployable system that provides dynamic load smoothing, integrated UPS functionality, demand response, and compliance with ERCOT's stringent low-voltage ride-through requirements.

"AI training loads behave very differently from conventional data-center loads and at gigawatt scale, rapid changes in compute demand create entirely new challenges for grid stability," Wright said. "We've demonstrated an 800 VDC architecture that smooths AI training-load fluctuations to less than one percent as seen by the grid and meets ERCOT's stringent low-voltage ride-through requirements. Together, these capabilities transform highly dynamic AI data centers into predictable, grid-aware loads that utilities can plan for with confidence."

By combining multiple power-management functions into a single integrated platform, the ZettaWatt™ Power Platform simplifies AI data-center electrical infrastructure while helping developers satisfy emerging utility interconnection requirements. The architecture eliminates traditional double power conversion, AC switchgear and standalone UPS systems, reducing system complexity, footprint and energy losses while improving overall power quality. It is simpler, smaller, and more efficient.

The ZettaWatt™ Power Platform is made in the US and available now. To request a demonstration or access the ZettaWatt™ Power Platform brochure and technical datasheet, visit https://dimaag.ai/data-center

About DIMAAG

DIMAAG is an actionable intelligence company focused on solving complex, real-world challenges. With offices in the U.S., India, and Japan, DIMAAG develops field-deployable solutions for global markets spanning industrial AI, heavy-duty electric mobility, and grid-ready power systems for AI data centers. Learn more at www.dimaag.ai

ZettaWatt™ and DIMAAG™ are trademarks of DIMAAG-AI, Inc.

SOURCE DIMAAG AI