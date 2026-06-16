Dioseve Secures JPY 1.45 Billion to Advance iPS Cell‑Based IVF Support, Adds TIME100 Scientist as Advisor

Funding round and NEDO Deep Tech Startup Support Program selection will support development and clinical adoption of DIOS‑101, an iPS cell‑derived co‑culture designed to reduce the burden of IVF treatment.

TOKYO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dioseve Inc. ("Dioseve"), a Tokyo-based fertility biotech company developing iPS cell-derived ovarian support technologies for in vitro oocyte maturation to reduce the physical and emotional burden of IVF, today announced the completion of an extended Series A round totaling over JPY 1.0 billion (around USD 7 million) via a third-party allotment of new shares. The financing brings the company's cumulative equity funding to JPY 2.5 billion.

Archetype Ventures served as lead investor, with continued participation from DG Daiwa Ventures and Mirai Door (Asuka Innovation Fund). New investors D4V, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Pangaea Ventures also joined the round.

In addition, Dioseve has been selected for the 8th cohort of the NEDO Deep Tech Startup Support Program (DTSU), a Japanese government‑backed initiative that supports early-stage companies developing high‑risk, high‑impact technologies. When combined with this non-dilutive support, the company's total funding to date reaches JPY 2.9 billion (around USD 20 million).

NEDO is Japan's primary public research and development funding agency under METI, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.

The funds raised in this round will be used primarily to advance the development and clinical translation of ReproNest, building out manufacturing and quality management infrastructure, and expanding regulatory and business development activities.

"IVF remains physically, emotionally, and financially demanding for many patients," said Kazuma Kishida, CEO of Dioseve. "With this new funding and support from NEDO, we plan to accelerate the development of our iPS cell‑derived co‑culture technology, with the goal of making IVF treatment less burdensome and more accessible in everyday clinical practice."

About ReproNest

Dioseve is a reproductive medicine company focused on the development of ReproNest, a co-culture product candidate that uses iPS cell-derived ovarian support cell-like cells to support oocyte maturation ex vivo. Unlike cell therapies, ReproNest is designed for use within the IVF process and is not administered directly to patients.

Conventional IVF protocols typically require around 10 days of hormonal stimulation, repeated clinic visits, self-administered injections, and substantial medication costs, all of which place significant physical and emotional demands on patients. ReproNest is intended to address these challenges by enabling minimal stimulation approaches combined with in vitro oocyte maturation (IVM), reducing the overall treatment burden.

Preclinical data to date suggest that ReproNest may improve oocyte maturation under experimental conditions compared with standard IVM culture systems. Dioseve is currently focused on validating its manufacturing processes, quality standards, and reproducibility ahead of clinical translation.

Looking ahead, the company sees additional applications in fertility preservation, including oocyte cryopreservation and pre-treatment fertility preservation for oncology patients. Ultimately, the company aims to contribute to extending women's reproductive options by making in vitro oocyte maturation a more practical part of routine care.

Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi Joins as Scientific Advisor

Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi of the Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine has joined Dioseve as Scientific Advisor.

A globally recognized pioneer in reproductive biology, Professor Hayashi has published numerous landmark findings in germ cell research using iPS cells. He was named to Nature's "Nature's 10" in 2023 and TIME magazine's "TIME100" in 2024. His involvement is expected to deepen Dioseve's scientific foundation and accelerate progress toward new treatment options in assisted reproductive medicine.

About Dioseve Inc.

Dioseve Inc. is a Tokyo-based fertility biotech startup developing iPS cell-derived co-culture technologies aimed at improving outcomes in assisted reproduction. The company's lead program, ReproNest, aims to improve in vitro oocyte maturation and reduce the burden associated with conventional IVF treatment.

Headquarters: Shin-Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Kazuma Kishida

Business Areas: Research, development, and manufacturing of assisted reproductive medicine products utilizing iPS cell differentiation technology

Website: https://dioseve.com/

The information contained in this release is current as of the date of publication.

SOURCE Dioseve Inc.