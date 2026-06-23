DISCLOSURE FOUNDATION TO CONVENE SENATORS, MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, AND LEADING EXPERTS ACROSS DISCIPLINES FOR LANDMARK PUBLIC FORUM ON JUNE 25

Bipartisan Forum at the Kennedy Caucus Room Features Senior Lawmakers, Harvard and Yale Researchers, Former Defense and Intelligence Officials, and experts across Financial Markets, Geopolitics, and Technology.

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Disclosure Foundation today announced the full lineup for the 2026 Disclosure Forum, to be held June 25, 2026, in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building.

The Forum, a watershed moment in the public conversation on UAP disclosure, will convene senior U.S. lawmakers, scientists, and national security officials for an on-the-record public conversation about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and its implications for science, policy, and society.

Congressional Speakers

Confirmed legislators include Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), both members of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets; and Representatives Tim Burchett (R-TN), Eric Burlison (R-MO), and Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), all members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Scientific and Institutional Leadership

Additional speakers include Avi Loeb, PhD (Harvard), Carlos Eire, PhD (Yale), Harold Puthoff, PhD (EarthTech International), Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet, PhD (Ret., former Acting NOAA Administrator), and researchers from MIT and the Harvard Kennedy School. The Forum will be chaired by Christopher Mellon, Chairman of the Disclosure Foundation and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

"For the first time, we are bringing together the lawmakers who write the laws, the scientists who study the evidence, and the public who deserve answers — all in the same room, on the record," said Mellon.

Event Details Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026 | Location: Kennedy Caucus Room, Russell Senate Office Building | Program: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Admission: Free; first-come, first-served | Registration does not guarantee entry.

For more information, visit disclosure.org.

The Disclosure Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit dedicated to advancing the understanding of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) through research, transparency, and responsible policy.

Media Contact: Victoria Kelly, Director of Communications | [email protected] | 201-317-5358

SOURCE Disclosure Foundation