Disney Music Group's New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On "American Idol's" Disney Night

D Cappella is Sojourner Brown (alto), Orlando Dixon (baritone), Antonio Fernandez (vocal percussion), Morgan Keene (soprano), Shelley Regner (mezzo), Joe Santoni (bass), and RJ Woessner (tenor).

D Cappella will make its first concert appearance over Memorial Day weekend when the group opens for Disney's Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The group will also join the cast of singers for Beauty and the Beast, performing the film's acclaimed songs.

A music video of classic Disney songs performed on "American Idol" can be viewed HERE. You can watch D Cappella's performance on ABC's "American Idol" via streaming or on demand. "American Idol" airs on Sundays at 8:00-10:00pm ET/5:00-7:00pm PT on ABC.

D Cappella's first digital single release is "Immortals" (from Disney's "Big Hero 6") and is now available HERE.

The debut album from D Cappella, arriving later this year, can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. For more information on D Cappella, please visit https://dcappellalive.com.

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DCappellaMusic/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dcappellamusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dcappellamusic/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disney-music-groups-new-a-cappella-group-d-cappella-featured-on-american-idols-disney-night-300639256.html

SOURCE Disney Music Group