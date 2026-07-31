DispatchHealth Unveils Refined Market Focus: Enabling Health Systems to Scale Complex Care at Home

Building on the company's legacy of more than a decade transforming the delivery of hospital-level at-home care

DENVER, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth today announced its refined market strategy, as reflected on its refreshed company website. Building on its legacy as a technological and operational leader in hospital-level at-home care, DispatchHealth has sharpened its focus on B2B enablement, offering solutions that empower health systems and risk-bearing providers to build and scale their at-home programs, under their own brands.

"For more than a decade, DispatchHealth has been changing the way hospital care is delivered in the U.S.," said Jennifer Webster, CEO, DispatchHealth. "Our refined focus reflects the company we've become—a trusted partner with the technology, clinical expertise and proven experience to help health systems reach more patients in more care settings."

The only company built on 10+ years of real-world clinical and operational success addressing the specific challenge of complex care in the home, DispatchHealth now offers a flexible suite of tools and capabilities spanning logistics technology, clinical staffing and coordinated specialty services.

"The transition to care at home is extremely challenging and complex, and every health system brings a different set of strengths," said Webster. "One thing we've learned is the importance of flexibility in our offering, so we can match our solutions to wherever our customers have gaps."

The DispatchHealth technology platform, CESIA™, reflects this spirit of flexibility, drawing on more than ten years of data from real-world patient encounters and strategically embedded AI to streamline and automate logistics and care delivery planning for any size and shape of care. Customers can deploy CESIA to support hospital-at-home, as well as single-visit episodic care for ER avoidance, transitional care needs and more.

The new website launched July 31 and showcases the company's new tagline, "Your Vision, Our Engine: Powering Scale in Complex Care at Home.™"

For more information about DispatchHealth, please visit www.dispatchhealth.com.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is an enablement company, standing behind the nation's most visionary health systems to usher in a new era of efficient, cost-effective, industry-leading healthcare at home. The first company to prove the model's value, DispatchHealth combines more than a decade of clinical experience with superior logistics technology and the industry's only on-demand clinical workforce specifically trained for complex in-home care. Their offering of flexible, end-to-end solutions encompasses logistics and care planning technology, clinical staffing support and specialty care delivery services.

SOURCE DispatchHealth