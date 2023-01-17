Dispersing Agents Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030 at a 5.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Formation Type; By Structure; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dispersing agents market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The rapidly rising adoption of dispersing agents across various verticals and the launches of circulating agent-based products for industries are driving market growth over the forecast period. Dispersing agents are utilized in multiple industries, including oil & gas, construction, water treatment, paints & coatings, and oil & gas.



The industrial sector's expansion and the trend toward aqueous systems have accelerated the use of premium paints and coatings that are heavily fortified with superior dispersing agents. For instance, in June 2022, Clariant introduced its first polymeric worldwide dispersing agent for use in all varieties of water-based paint systems and high-quality pigment formulations that can integrate both organic and inorganic pigments. Dispersogen Flex 100-based aqueous pigment preparations may also work with solvent-based base paint systems.



Furthermore, in the pharmaceutical sector, dispersion agents are critical. In the creation of various drug delivery systems, they are crucial. Pharmaceutically safe dispersion agents are primarily used to increase solubility to manufacture chemicals not entirely soluble in an aqueous solution.

For instance, in October 2021, a more environmentally friendly pigment preparation for polish applications, Licosperse, was a new dispersion agent product line introduced by Cariant AG. The base medium can easily contain licosperse pigment dispersion agents to generate a reliable color quickly. Hence, the above factors are supporting the market to grow fast.



Moreover, an increasing number of manufacturers are putting more importance on R&D achievements to keep up with the demand for new product developments and technical advancements, which is helping to fuel the market's expansion. For instance, in July 2021, the wetting and dispersing additives, which Altana introduced, stood out for their exceptional performance in terms of significant viscosity reduction with simultaneous Newtonian flow behavior, excellent pigment stability, and ideal optical qualities.



Dispersing Agents Market Report Highlights

The waterborne segment has recorded the highest CAGR in the year 2021. Due to cheap labor and readily available raw resources, there are more and more international investments, particularly in the construction, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical industries.

The solvent-borne segment grew significantly over the forecast period. The exceptional performance of solvent-borne dispersing agents makes them desirable since they are employed in various coating applications.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with a substantial CAGR aided by the rising population as well as the notable expansion of the commercial and residential construction industries.

is predicted to grow with a substantial CAGR aided by the rising population as well as the notable expansion of the commercial and residential construction industries. The global players include Air Products and Chemicals, Arkema Group, BASF, Croda International, Dow Corporation, Emerald Performance Materials, ELEMENTS, Evonik Industries, Harmony Additive, and King Industries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Demand for Dispersants in Automotive and Industrial Coatings

Increasing Cement Production

Restraints and Challenges

Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

The publisher has segmented the dispersing agents market report based on formation type, structure, end-use, and region:

Dispersing Agents, Formation Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Waterborne

Oil-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Others

Dispersing Agents, Structure Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Anionic

Non-ionic

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Dispersing Agents, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Construction

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Detergents

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Dispersing Agents, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

