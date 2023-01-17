Dispersing Agents Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030 at a 5.3% CAGR

Jan 17, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dispersing Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Formation Type; By Structure; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dispersing agents market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The rapidly rising adoption of dispersing agents across various verticals and the launches of circulating agent-based products for industries are driving market growth over the forecast period. Dispersing agents are utilized in multiple industries, including oil & gas, construction, water treatment, paints & coatings, and oil & gas.
The industrial sector's expansion and the trend toward aqueous systems have accelerated the use of premium paints and coatings that are heavily fortified with superior dispersing agents. For instance, in June 2022, Clariant introduced its first polymeric worldwide dispersing agent for use in all varieties of water-based paint systems and high-quality pigment formulations that can integrate both organic and inorganic pigments. Dispersogen Flex 100-based aqueous pigment preparations may also work with solvent-based base paint systems.
Furthermore, in the pharmaceutical sector, dispersion agents are critical. In the creation of various drug delivery systems, they are crucial. Pharmaceutically safe dispersion agents are primarily used to increase solubility to manufacture chemicals not entirely soluble in an aqueous solution.
For instance, in October 2021, a more environmentally friendly pigment preparation for polish applications, Licosperse, was a new dispersion agent product line introduced by Cariant AG. The base medium can easily contain licosperse pigment dispersion agents to generate a reliable color quickly. Hence, the above factors are supporting the market to grow fast.
Moreover, an increasing number of manufacturers are putting more importance on R&D achievements to keep up with the demand for new product developments and technical advancements, which is helping to fuel the market's expansion. For instance, in July 2021, the wetting and dispersing additives, which Altana introduced, stood out for their exceptional performance in terms of significant viscosity reduction with simultaneous Newtonian flow behavior, excellent pigment stability, and ideal optical qualities.
Dispersing Agents Market Report Highlights
- The waterborne segment has recorded the highest CAGR in the year 2021. Due to cheap labor and readily available raw resources, there are more and more international investments, particularly in the construction, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical industries.
- The solvent-borne segment grew significantly over the forecast period. The exceptional performance of solvent-borne dispersing agents makes them desirable since they are employed in various coating applications.
- Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with a substantial CAGR aided by the rising population as well as the notable expansion of the commercial and residential construction industries.
- The global players include Air Products and Chemicals, Arkema Group, BASF, Croda International, Dow Corporation, Emerald Performance Materials, ELEMENTS, Evonik Industries, Harmony Additive, and King Industries.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Dispersants in Automotive and Industrial Coatings
- Increasing Cement Production
Restraints and Challenges
- Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials
The publisher has segmented the dispersing agents market report based on formation type, structure, end-use, and region:
Dispersing Agents, Formation Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Waterborne
- Oil-Borne
- Solvent-Borne
- Others
Dispersing Agents, Structure Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Anionic
- Non-ionic
- Hydrophobic
- Hydrophilic
- Cationic
- Amphoteric
Dispersing Agents, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Construction
- Paints & Coatings
- Pulp & Paper
- Detergents
- Oil & Gas
- Agriculture
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Dispersing Agents, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Dispersing Agents Market Insights
5. Global Dispersing Agents Market, by Formation Type
6. Global Dispersing Agents Market, by Structure
7. Global Dispersing Agents Market, by End-Use
8. Global Dispersing Agents Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Arkema Group
- Altana Corp.
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- CHRYSO SAS
- Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Emerald Performance Materials
- ELEMENTS PLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fine Organics
- Gruppo Chimico Dalton Spa
- Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd.
- King Industries Inc.
- MeadWestvaco Corporation
- Shah Patil & Company
- The Dow Chemical Company
- The Lubrizol Corporation.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajrk8d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article