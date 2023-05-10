Disposable hospital supplies market size to grow by USD 21.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, Ambu AS and Ansell Ltd. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable hospital supplies market size is set to grow by USD 21.49 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.05%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Disposable hospital supplies market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Consumables



Devices

Application

Cardiovascular



Gynecology



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The consumables segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes gloves, gowns, face masks, drapes, bandages and wraps, and surgical sponges. Disposable consumables act as a barrier that prevents transmission of infections in surgical and non-surgical procedures. They are for single use to ensure safety and hygiene. Vendors offer various disposable consumables. For instance, 3M Co. (3M) offers a wide range of disposable masks and respirators for respiratory protection to maintain personal safety. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Find detailed insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions. Download a sample report

Disposable hospital supplies market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis and scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the disposable hospital supplies market provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Ambu AS - The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as single-use endoscopy, anesthesia, and patient monitoring devices.

The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as single-use endoscopy, anesthesia, and patient monitoring devices. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as Model B single-use bronchoscope and EXALT Model D single-use duodenoscope.

The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as Model B single-use bronchoscope and EXALT Model D single-use duodenoscope. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as gloves, durable medical equipment, OEM medical specialty, and surgical supplies and equipment.

The company offers disposable hospital supplies such as gloves, durable medical equipment, OEM medical specialty, and surgical supplies and equipment. Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers disposable hospital supplies, such as in-center dialysis bags, in-center dialysis machines, and in-home dialysis products.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Disposable hospital supplies market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

Driver – The increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures is driving the growth of the market. Healthcare professionals recommend surgeries for the treatment and management of various conditions, such as cancer, malignancies, nervous system disorders, joint fractures, and cardiovascular disease. The number of such surgeries is increasing. This, in turn, has increased the demand for medical disposable supplies, such as suction catheters, surgical sponges, medical gloves, masks, hypodermic needles, and syringes.

Trend – Technological advances are a key trend in the market. Vendors are focusing on developing advanced medical disposables for various medical and surgical procedures. Providers are using innovative technologies to improve the performance, durability, comfort, and ease of use of medical disposables. In addition, vendors also investing in R&D to improve the quality of products. For instance, B. Braun Melsungen has developed Stimuplex Ultra 360, a next-generation echogenic stimulating needle for nerve blocks. The development of such products will support market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge – Environmental concerns associated with improper disposal of disposable hospital supplies are challenging market growth. Hospital waste can be dangerous, radioactive, or infectious. Disposable hospital supplies must be discarded immediately after use, as can transmit a variety of infectious diseases when in contact with contaminated body fluids and chemicals. However, disposal of such waste has a significant environmental impact. These factors may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Disposable hospital supplies market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist disposable hospital supplies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disposable hospital supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disposable hospital supplies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable hospital supplies market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Related reports:

The disposable endoscope market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,523.59 million. This disposable endoscope market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics), application (bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, GI endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The disposable respirator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 878.57 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (N-series, P-series, and R-series), end-user (healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ambu AS, Ansell Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Semperit AG Holding, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Device Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global disposable hospital supplies market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global disposable hospital supplies market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cardiovascular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Gynecology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Gynecology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Gynecology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Gynecology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Gynecology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Ambu AS

Exhibit 116: Ambu AS - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ambu AS - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ambu AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Ambu AS - Segment focus

12.5 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 B . Braun Melsungen AG

. Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 125: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

12.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 130: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 131: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 132: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 133: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 134: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 135: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 145: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.11 ICU Medical Inc.

Exhibit 150: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: ICU Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 153: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 154: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

12.13 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 156: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Semperit AG Holding

Exhibit 160: Semperit AG Holding - Overview



Exhibit 161: Semperit AG Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Semperit AG Holding - Key news



Exhibit 163: Semperit AG Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Semperit AG Holding - Segment focus

12.15 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 165: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 166: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 168: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

12.16 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 170: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio