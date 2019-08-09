Disposable Spinal Instruments: World Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies (2016-2026)

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable spinal instruments market was valued at US$ 42.7 million in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026.



Key Market Movements

Increasing prevalence of spinal injury patients and a correspondingly growing number of outpatient surgeries

Technological evolutions and advent of minimally invasive surgeries allowing the use of disposable instruments for cost control and infection prevention

Improving reimbursements and insurance covers for minimally invasive and technologically advanced surgical modalities

Market Insights



Globally, there has been a growth in the incidence of healthcare-acquired infections, both in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Disposable medical instruments assist in reducing healthcare burden while also reducing the cost of and labor for cleaning and sterilization of reusable instruments. Growing numbers of outpatient procedures have been among the prime economic variables affecting the spinal surgery market. An anticipated momentous shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures for spinal conditions is anticipated to result in presenting prominent growth potential for disposable spinal instruments.



As the awareness among the surgeons about providing cost-effective solutions and cures increase, the number of spinal surgeries shall grow. Furthermore, improving the availability of reimbursements for procedures performed in ambulatory surgery centers and orthopedic clinics in resource-scarce locations and to reduce the growing burden on hospitals will augment the market growth.



Technological development in spine devices continues to advance. This phenomenon has a prominent impact on patient care; at present all the market incumbents have increased their research activities and are continuously increasing their product portfolio. Medical device companies are positioning themselves in the spinal surgery market through mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions.



The reimbursements for minimally invasive procedures and outpatient care are consistently increasing. As the overall number of outpatient surgeries is anticipated to increase through the future years, the reimbursements for spinal surgeries being performed in ambulatory surgery centers and orthopedic centers will expand.



In terms of the competitive landscape, the global disposable spinal instruments market is consolidated in nature. A majority of key market players have a stronghold in North America and Europe with their breakthrough products. Cost competitiveness is a prime area of focus for several developing markets of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The mid-sized players in this market are focused on introducing their products worldwide, thereby to harness the stability in North America and Europe along with untapped opportunities in the Asia-Pacific.



