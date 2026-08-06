Disrupting Startup Failure Curve: Why Money and Skills Alone Are Not Enough

On Disruption Interruption, Sean Reel explains why accelerators that focus on capital and training can miss the assumptions driving business failure. Ignite Bermuda uses enablement, minimum viable product (MVP) testing, and human-centered AI tools to help entrepreneurs identify barriers and learn faster.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 57.3% of U.S. business establishments born in 2018 were still operating five years later, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Yet many accelerator models still treat failure as a normal cost of entrepreneurship instead of asking why businesses with capital, skills, and training continue to collapse. On this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) speaks with Sean Reel, Executive Director of Ignite Bermuda, about why capital and training cannot rescue a company based on untested assumptions. Reel argues that founders need more than funding and education; they need a way to identify barriers before they spend valuable resources. "If you gave them the skills and the money, they would still fail," Reel says.

“We’re not building great businesses, we’re building great people who will build great businesses.” - Sean Reel, Executive Director of Ignite Bermuda

The Accelerator Model Misses the Real Problem

For Reel, the broken part of the accelerator model is not education. Many programs provide training, tools, capital, and access, but still fail to change the founders' underlying assumptions. The result is that entrepreneurs may become better prepared to execute a plan that was flawed from the start.

That problem does not stop with startups. Reel argues that midmarket and large companies are now facing the same pressure to rethink how they test ideas, protect resources, and respond to disruption. "What do we need to do today to innovate faster than we've ever innovated before?" he says. In his view, the lesson is to "take everybody on an entrepreneurial journey," where failure is not treated as collapse, but as the place where learning happens.

Too many companies still spend heavily before they know whether the market will support the idea. Reel points to the minimum viable product (MVP), as a way to challenge that habit. "MVPs are about taking the smallest amount of money, smallest amount of time, and testing an assumption," he says.

Building People Who Build Businesses

Instead of a traditional coaching model that tells founders what to do, Ignite Bermuda uses an enablement model that helps entrepreneurs reach the answers themselves. "I won't tell you what to do," he says. "I'll guide you to the self-awareness where you can make your own decisions."

That approach has helped the company defy the standard failure curve. Reel says the organization has reached an 80% success rate while supporting 600 businesses, creating 250 jobs, and adding about $10 million to Bermuda's local gross domestic product each year. In one case, he describes working with an entrepreneur who believed she needed to grow from $7,000 to $10,000 a month before leaving her job. After being asked what problem she was solving and for whom, she repositioned the business and generated $70,000 in seven days.

The accelerator is applying the same logic to Spark AI, a small language model built around Bermuda-specific knowledge and the organization's enablement model. The goal is not to let AI tell founders what to do, but to help them ask better questions. "It's not AI. It's not artificial," Reel says. "It's just another tool, but if you don't put the human factor in, good luck."

Ignite Bermuda's mission is broader than startup formation. Reel says the organization has helped build companies, save struggling businesses, and support entrepreneurs solving local problems, from health monitoring to affordable funerals. But the core output is human capability. "We're not building great businesses," he says. "We're building great people who will build great businesses."

Links

Disrupting the AI Hype: Building Tech for Real-World Economic Survival with Sean Reel

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-the-ai-hype-building-tech-for-real-world-economic-survival-with-sean-reel

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/seanreeluk

Company Website: http://www.ignitebermuda.com

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad asses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Sean Reel

Sean Reel is the executive director of Ignite Bermuda, an entrepreneurship ecosystem and accelerator focused on helping founders build stronger businesses through mindset, enablement and practical testing. Over seven years, he has helped Ignite support 600 businesses, create 250 jobs and contribute about $10 million annually to Bermuda's local economy. Reel is also an entrepreneur working on ventures including Spark AI and Smart Hydration, and his work centers on helping founders, companies and communities use limited time, money and resources more effectively.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (2024). Business Employment Dynamics twentieth anniversary! bls.gov/spotlight/2024/business-employment-dynamics-twentieth-anniversary/

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (2024, March 4). 1-year survival rates for new business establishments by year and location. bls.gov/opub/ted/2024/1-year-survival-rates-for-new-business-establishments-by-year-and-location.htm

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

SOURCE Disruption Interruption