Distribution Transformers Market size to grow by the USD 5,087.9 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 41% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The distribution transformers market is estimated to grow by USD 5,087.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The demand in the region for distribution transformers can be attributed to the growing need for power, which leads to power generation and transmission, and distribution projects. Furthermore, many countries in the region have started expanding their power distribution networks to meet rising demand. A major chunk of these projects targets residential projects, which will directly contribute to the demand for distribution transformers in the region, which will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Distribution Transformers Market 2023-2027

Distribution Transformers Market - Vendor Landscape

The distribution transformers market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The distribution transformers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Celme Srl, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, EL Sewedy Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Lemi Trafo JSC, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ORMAZABAL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Wilson Transformer Co. Pty Ltd., and Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

Distribution Transformers Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Rising requirements for power from residential, industrial, and commercial sectors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global distribution transformers market. The rapid industrial growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, among others, spikes the demand for power from the industrial and commercial sectors, where, the distribution transformers are likely to find high adoption. The growth in per capita income results in the extensive use of electrical and electronic equipment in these countries, thereby enhancing the demand for power. Hence, such factors drive the market growth for distribution transformers during the forecast period.

Volatile raw material prices is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global distribution transformers market. The raw materials for distribution transformers include extrusions, castings, powder metal, metal sheets and strips, forging billets, bar stock, and plastic pellets, the prices of which, vary significantly, given different macroeconomic factors as well as geopolitical reasons. Since these raw materials, particularly steel, copper, and aluminum, are used in nearly all industries, any demand fluctuation in other industries also causes price changes, which varies with the requirement of different grades of raw materials. Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Technological advances in distribution transformers are an emerging trend in the global distribution transformers market growth. A changing power network landscape with new energy sources for power generation and new loads in terms of distribution requires a high level of flexibility and efficiency, which has given rise to the digitization of power network assets. As distribution transformers are key parts of a power network, they witness digitization with the help of advanced sensors, monitoring platforms, and software tools. The data points that can help in operating transformers to their full capacity and enable to achieve of predictive maintenance for transformers are offered to the end-users by the digitization of distribution transformers.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Distribution Transformers Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power utilities and industrial and commercial), type (oil-filled and dry type), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the power utilities segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. The power utilities segment comprises distribution transformers used by power utilities to supply electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Additionally, demand for distribution transformers in countries such as the Middle East , Africa , Asia , and South America , which do not yet have adequate transmission and distribution infrastructure, and also it is driven by new electrification projects being implemented by governments to supply electricity. Hence, the demand for new distribution transformers will remain high in these regions during the forecast period.

Distribution Transformers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,087.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Celme Srl, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, EL Sewedy Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Lemi Trafo JSC, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ORMAZABAL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Wilson Transformer Co. Pty Ltd., and Voltamp Transformers Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global distribution transformers market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Power utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Industrial and commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Oil-filled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Dry type - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

12.4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

12.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.6 EL Sewedy Electric Co.

12.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.8 General Electric Co.

12.9 Hitachi Energy Ltd.

12.10 Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

12.11 Lemi Trafo JSC

12.12 Melrose Industries Plc

12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

12.15 Siemens AG

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

12.17 Wilson Transformer Co. Pty Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

