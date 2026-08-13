DivDat Completes Acquisition of Meridian Integration, Expanding Customer Engagement, Self-Service, and Payment Solutions

DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Data Processing & Consulting, Inc. ("DivDat") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Meridian Integration. The acquisition expands DivDat's ability to help healthcare providers, municipalities, utilities, and other organizations serve their customers by providing solutions to manage critical interactions with their customers.

The acquisition combines DivDat's proven payment solutions and Meridian Integration's customer engagement software. Both companies offer best-in-class solutions and when combined will provide critical service providers with the tools to enable their customers, collect payments and improve related efficiency.

DivDat and Meridian have decades of experience integrating data from multiple payment channels, customer systems, and financial platforms.

The combined solution brings digital customer engagement and payment processing together in one integrated platform—eliminating vendor sprawl, simplifying operations, and delivering a consistent experience across every customer touchpoint.

"This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for the markets we serve, our employees, and our company," said Jason Bierkle, President and CEO of DivDat. "Together, we are creating a stronger product offering, deeper expertise, and a broader vision for helping organizations improve customer experiences, reduce costs, streamline operations, and simplify reconciliation."

Why This Acquisition Matters

Healthcare providers, municipalities, utilities, and other organizations face growing pressure to improve customer experience, reduce costs, expand self-service options, modernize communications, simplify disconnected systems, and manage multiple vendors. At the same time, they must ensure that unbanked, cash-preferred, and digitally underserved populations are not left behind.

The acquisition strengthens DivDat's ability to serve as a single partner for organizations seeking to modernize how customers engage, receive communications, complete transactions, and access payment options across both digital and in-person channels.

Together, DivDat powered by Meridian is positioned to:

Advance Digital Fluency: Deliver comprehensive solutions spanning customer engagement, communications, self-service, and payments that educate and guide users toward seamless digital adoption.

Deliver comprehensive solutions spanning customer engagement, communications, self-service, and payments that educate and guide users toward seamless digital adoption. Level the Payer Landscape: Expand technology and service capabilities to ensure equitable payment access for every demographic, bridging the gap between billers and their entire communities.

Expand technology and service capabilities to ensure equitable payment access for every demographic, bridging the gap between billers and their entire communities. Reduce Operational Complexity: Help organizations connect customer-facing channels with back-office systems and workflows to streamline reconciliation, increase call center efficiency, and support internal teams.

Help organizations connect customer-facing channels with back-office systems and workflows to streamline reconciliation, increase call center efficiency, and support internal teams. Accelerate Innovation: Expand a broader portfolio of solutions designed to enhance customer satisfaction, support digital adoption, and improve operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead

As DivDat powered by Meridian moves forward as a combined organization, clients and partners can expect continued investment in innovation, service excellence, and long-term growth. The company remains focused on helping organizations create more connected customer experiences, simplify interactions, increase self-service adoption, and modernize the technologies that support customers and internal teams.

By bringing together customer engagement, communications, self-service, integrations, and payment technologies, DivDat powered by Meridian is uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver seamless, inclusive experiences across every stage of the customer journey. The combined company offers the resources, expertise, and scalability to support complex enterprise initiatives while maintaining the responsiveness, accessibility, and personalized service that clients have come to expect.

About DivDat

Founded in 1971, DivDat helps organizations simplify and modernize the customer experience through digital engagement, self-service technologies, enterprise integrations, communications, and payment solutions. By connecting every stage of the customer journey—from engagement and communication to payment processing and revenue collection—DivDat enables utilities, municipalities, and other organizations to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve long-term success while fostering financial inclusion.

To learn more about DivDat powered by Meridian and its expanded suite of customer engagement and payment solutions, visit www.divdat.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Myrand, Marketing Manager

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313-446-8386

SOURCE DivDat