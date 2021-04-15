Diversity Woman Media Announces FIRST-EVER "World Women's Wellness Day," April 30th, 2021

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more women juggling home, work, caregiving, and a multitude of other new responsibilities as a result of the pandemic, Diversity Woman Media, the essential business magazine and community for women professionals and executives, today announced the FIRST-EVER "World Women's Wellness Day." The official health and wellness day for women, sanctioned by National Day Archives, LLC, will be held the last Friday in April every year beginning, April 30, 2021. In honor of World Women's Wellness Day, Diversity Woman Media will host its first FREE "Self-Care, Health and Wellness Day" virtual conference for women all over the world from April 29-30 – register here: https://diversitywoman-selfcare.vfairs.com/en/ . To continue the celebration of wellness, the current issue of Diversity Woman Magazine, on stands now, is dedicated to "Self-Care & Wellness" – digital magazine available here: https://lsc-pagepro.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?i=702187

The official "World Women's Wellness Day" and FREE virtual conference initiatives are an extension of Diversity Woman Media's Wellness Wednesdays held during the pandemic to focus on issues ranging from mental health, managing stress, wellness, self-care, sleep, nutrition, and mindfulness. Audiences from all over the world joined the conversation, seeking one hour of hope for their wavering resilience.

The purpose of "World Women's Wellness Day" is to remind women that self-care is about self-preservation and to urge all women to make themselves a priority. The FREE two-day virtual conference will provide access to the leaders, specialists, and resources necessary to help women from all backgrounds re-evaluate and re-shape their lives to impact women's wellness directly. The conference includes an exclusive address from Dr. Michelle Robin and her work, Small Shifts for Big Impact and reflective early morning All Level Yoga Class and Tea Meditation led by certified yoga practitioner, Melissa Wojcik. This is followed by several group and individual coaching sessions around a number of wellness and health coaches. On the 29th, speakers, panels, and workshops include Alethia Jackson; Head of Walgreens Federal Government Relationship, Leading Mass General Brigham Physician, Dr. Julie Silver; Diversity Leader and Expert Mary-Frances Winters; International Wellness Advocate Ceasar Fernando Barajas; Celebrity Attorney Laura Wasser; Cigna's Susan Smith and Dr. Stuart Lustig; acclaimed "Sleep Doctor," Dr. Michael Breus; Activist and Therapist Jasmine Banks; Sodexo's Executive Chef, Desiree Neal and Leading Nutritionists Afaf Qasem, Cordialis Msora and Kimberly Wolf-Hagenbuch; and more!

Founder Dr. Sheila Robinson says, "We want to help transform the lives of women to be healthy, happier and provide solutions to help them achieve greater success personally, with their children and partners, and in their work life. Our metaphor is 'put your mask on first,' which is what flight attendants tell us. It emphasizes the importance of making ourselves a priority by taking care of ourselves even before taking care of our children. We, as women, don't put our masks on first. We put it on last which is why our health, happiness and even wealth are negatively impacted. We want to educate, inform and transform women by showing them how to put their mask on first, taking care of their needs first so that they will be better mothers, wives, partners, employees, and people."

Dr. Sheila Robinson added, "I would like to extend a special thank you to the sponsors and advertisers who are making the 'World Women's Wellness Day' FREE two-day virtual conference possible including Cisco, AARP, Cigna, Mass General Brigham, The Walt Disney Company, Walgreens, Women Connect 4 Good, The Winters Group, ASE Beauty and Sodexo."

