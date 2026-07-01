DL Holdings' Net Profit Soars 168% as It Builds a Wealth Ecosystem for the Digital AI Era

HONG KONG, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DL Holdings Group Limited (1709.HK) announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2026 on 30 June. During the period, the Group recorded a net profit of HK$367 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 168%; revenue of approximately HK$324 million, up 71% year-on-year; and net assets of approximately HK$2.721 billion, up 187% year-on-year. Total assets reached HK$3.35 billion, up 160% year-on-year. At the same time, DL Holdings' dividend plan for this period surpasses HK$160 million, comprising: HK$20 million in cash, HK$61 million in equity interests of DL Tower in the form of RWA, HK$39 million in fixed-income RWA linked to the ONE Carmel residential construction, and 40 million bonus shares.

Alongside this marked improvement in performance, the Group continued to advance its business restructuring and strategic upgrade, focusing on the development of financial services, family office, and digital finance segments, while continuing to strengthen its asset allocation and investment capabilities, driving the Group toward a new stage of diversified, platform-based, and innovation-driven development.

The Group has now established four core business segments working in synergy: first, traditional family office and asset management (DL Family Office, DL Asset Management); second, traditional securities brokerage and investment banking (DL Securities); third, digital assets and RWA (DL Digital Finance); and fourth, digital AI family office and investment finance community (NeuralFin and ARTi).

On the proprietary investment side, the Group allocates capital around four core long-term assets, namely the top-tier ONE Carmel real estate project in California, USA; digital currency and digital gold; DL Tower; and private equity, private credit, and secondary market funds. Underpinned by this business matrix and asset base, the Group achieved a twofold leap in both revenue and profit during the reporting period, laying a solid foundation for the next stage of platform-based, innovation-driven growth.

Performance Highlights and Financial Results

During the period, the Group's core businesses maintained steady growth, with revenue increasing from HK$190 million in the prior year to HK$324 million, driven primarily by its licensed financial services business and family office services business. Of this, revenue from licensed financial services was approximately HK$120 million, and revenue from family office services was approximately HK$57 million, both recording year-on-year growth and continuing to serve as the Group's core revenue sources. Meanwhile, the Group's gross profit rose to HK$268 million, up 93% year-on-year, underscoring the resilience of its businesses through economic cycles.

On profitability, the Group's net profit for the year was HK$367 million, a significant increase from the prior year, driven primarily by fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, fair value gains on associates, and fair value gains on investment properties. Supported by these gains, together with a reduction in finance costs and a decline in administrative expenses, the Group's profit performance improved substantially for the year, with overall profitability notably enhanced.

In terms of financial position, the Group held cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$370 million at year-end, reflecting a sound liquidity position. At the same time, the Group's asset base expanded significantly, with total assets notably higher than the prior year, primarily reflecting growth in financial assets, fair value investments, and assets related to business expansion. This demonstrates that the Group, while consolidating its traditional financial businesses, is also continuing to strengthen its capital operations and investment capabilities.

Building a Digital Finance Ecosystem Through Technology and Innovation, Empowering a Broader Base of Investors

During the reporting period, the Group continued to deepen its top-level digital finance strategy. Building on its established track record in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset investment, the Group simultaneously extended into the AI computing infrastructure sector, achieving coordinated development between digital assets and intelligent computing power. It secured core resources in North American data centers, GPU inference, and the conversion of crypto mining facilities, while expanding its channels for accessing overseas power supply and site resources, building a complete industry loop spanning crypto computing power, AI inference, and digital financial services. The Group is actively positioning its AI computing infrastructure as a new growth trajectory, further solidifying its "compute plus finance" tech-driven profile, and delivering on the digital finance strategy previously outlined in annual report.

Beyond its overseas infrastructure deployment, the Group also made parallel progress in its proprietary fintech businesses. NeuralFin (突触科技), in which the Group has invested, launched a suite of intelligent tools including AI-generated short-video research summaries, an AI wealth advisor, and Capital Radar, with the platform's registered users surpassing 190,000. Rice Vault (米倉), the financial social app dedicated to the Chinese mainland market, has been rolled out across all channels on the App Store and major Android app stores, using a financial community as the vehicle to connect content discovery, AI-driven research, and asset trading into a single end-to-end pathway, making mass-market investment services more accessible. Less than two months after launch, the app's users had already surpassed 40,000.

As product capabilities have matured, ARTi, the institutional-grade AI investment research platform for professional investors in which DL Holdings has invested, also reached an important development milestone, securing a US$1.5 million Pre-Series A investment from C Capital in June 2026 at a pre-money valuation of US$30 million. The platform is built on a proprietary multi-agent AI architecture, with a uniquely developed framework of 9 AI analysts × 9 investment masters × 9-layer data architecture for cross-validation, effectively addressing the pain point of financial hallucination common to general-purpose large language models. With its core strengths in fully traceable data and accumulable investment logic, the platform delivers a one-stop suite of institutional services spanning AI investment advisory and automated investment decision-making. Building on this technology, ARTi is accelerating its horizontal expansion into the prediction markets space, aiming to deliver forward-looking investment research products that cover macroeconomic events, policy trends, and asset price movements, thereby further enriching its AI-powered data services matrix.

Taken together, the Group has built a complete digital finance ecosystem spanning overseas AI computing infrastructure, institutional-grade professional investment research through ARTi, mass-market social wealth services through NeuralFin, and compliant virtual asset trading. The Group will continue to advance financial AI innovation within a compliant framework, broadening its digital finance growth curve. Looking ahead, the Group will use robust compliance as its foundation to drive more efficient synergy across its ecosystem's business units in terms of data, products, and customers.

Committed to Long-Termism, Deepening Investment in Cross-Border High-End Real-World Assets

Beyond its digital finance initiatives in AI computing power, ARTi's institutional AI research, and NeuralFin's consumer wealth platform, the Group has simultaneously continued to build out its long-term, cross-border, high-end real-world asset holdings: ONE Carmel, an art-focused real estate project in California, USA, has officially entered Phase 4.0.

Around this project, the Group has further strengthened its overall positioning across global asset allocation, family lifestyle, and art and wellness. Spanning approximately 3.6 square kilometers, ONE Carmel blends European artistic traditions, Asian lifestyle aesthetics, and Silicon Valley's AI innovation ecosystem. In partnership with leading European art institutions, the project has introduced a co-created Art Residence concept and is developing the ONE Plus Longevity and Wellness Center, building an integrated, low-profile luxury community that brings together humanities, technology, and health. Anchored by a dedicated foundation that sustains its cultural ecosystem, the project is positioned not as conventional real estate, but as a legacy asset carrying the family's spirit forward.

ONE Carmel forms a deep synergy with the Group's digital finance businesses: AI investment research and wealth tools such as ARTi and NeuralFin can provide clients with research and analysis on global real-world assets, while the project's high-quality underlying real assets are also well suited to the Group's RWA tokenization and cross-border family office allocation businesses. This year's dividend already includes HK$40 million of fixed-income RWA linked to the ONE Carmel residential construction.

Looking to the future, DL Holdings stands at a pivotal juncture in its transformation from a "comprehensive traditional financial services provider" to a company "building a wealth ecosystem for the digital AI era." This twofold leap in net profit and asset scale is the reward for strategic discipline; the launch of its dividend policy is a sincere return of trust to its shareholders. And the deep convergence of digital finance with real-world assets, together with the two-way empowerment between AI technology and family office services, sketches out a clear growth trajectory for the Group's next chapter.

SOURCE DL Holdings Group Limited