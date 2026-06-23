D&M Leasing Marks 50 Years as the Nation's Largest Consumer Car Leasing Company

12 Consecutive Cars.com Leasing Company of the Year Awards Reflect Five Decades of Customer Trust

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D&M Leasing, the nation's largest consumer car leasing company, is celebrating five decades of service. Since 1976, D&M Leasing has helped consumers lease new and pre-owned vehicles through a customer-first approach designed to simplify the automotive experience. This 50th anniversary arrives alongside a major industry achievement, as D&M Leasing has been named the Cars.com United States Leasing Company of the Year for the 12th consecutive year — a streak unmatched by any leasing company in the country.

D&M Leasing's Fort Worth, Texas headquarters, where the nation's largest direct-to-consumer auto leasing company has served Texas drivers for 50 years. D&M Leasing celebrates 50 years of direct-to-consumer auto leasing in Dallas-Fort Worth. Founded in 1976, D&M Leasing has been named Cars.com Leasing Company of the Year for 12 consecutive years, an award determined entirely by verified customer reviews.

The Cars.com award is determined entirely by verified customer reviews submitted by consumers actively shopping for lease vehicles on the platform visited by nearly 30 million in-market shoppers each month.

"We're grateful to have built a community of customers who trust us with one of the biggest financial decisions in their lives," said Kelly Strausser, Chief Operating Officer at D&M Leasing. "The Cars.com award confirms that trust is being earned. Our white-glove philosophy is a standard of excellence that we raise every single year. We're honored to bring this national recognition home to Fort Worth once again."

While the 50-year anniversary highlights the company's longevity, the 12-year winning streak with Cars.com underscores a commitment to customer service that has helped define the vehicle leasing experience for consumers across Texas and beyond.

D&M Leasing was built on a model that remains distinct from the traditional dealership experience. Rather than requiring customers to negotiate on a lot, D&M consultants source vehicles, handle trade-ins, negotiate on the customer's behalf, and manage delivery. The process was designed to remove the friction that has long made car buying a source of frustration for consumers. It's a model the company has refined over five decades and one the market has continued to reward.

More than 75 percent of D&M Leasing's business comes from repeat and referral customers. The company's average staff tenure exceeds 10 years, at a time when the broader automotive industry sees annual employee turnover rates near 60 percent. That stability is part of what makes the model work. Customers return because they are working with the same people, under the same philosophy, year after year.

"The automotive industry has changed dramatically over the last 50 years, but we've always been in the relationship business," said Strausser. "Our success has been built on trust and long-term relationships. As we look to the future, our focus remains on delivering the same level of service that keeps customers coming back year after year."

About D&M Leasing

D&M Leasing was established in 1976 by two Dallas-area automobile dealers and has grown into the largest consumer car leasing company in America. The company specializes in helping consumers lease new and pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs through a concierge-style process that simplifies vehicle shopping. D&M Leasing serves North Texas, Greater Houston, and Austin. Learn more at dmleasing.com.

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SOURCE D&M Leasing