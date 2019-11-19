DMG Revamps Website Dedicated to Icon Caries Infiltrant

The website has been significantly enhanced in two important ways. First, clinicians – whether they are currently using Icon or considering adding it to their practice – can easily navigate the site and learn more about the treatment procedure. It's filled with step-by-step videos, instructions and additional content to help current users perfect their technique and prospective users understand the many benefits Icon can bring to their practice. The website also contains print-ready marketing materials, such as posters, brochures, templated postcards and more, to help practices market the treatment to current patients within their office and to potential new patients via direct mail.

According to Joel H. Berg, DDS, MS, "Icon is an essential component of your armamentarium for caries management. It allows you to arrest those pesky and prevalent incipient lesions that are too small to restore, yet not something you can ignore because they will likely progress." He added, "Importantly, you can use Icon with confidence because there is a body of clinical evidence that meets or exceeds most preventive or restorative products. If you merely follow the step-by-step directions, you can achieve the same excellent results in prevention of lesion progression that numerous long-term clinical trials have achieved."

The second enhancement to the website is how effectively it encourages patients to navigate to learn more about the procedure by watching videos and reviewing a before-and-after photo gallery demonstrating Icon's smooth surface (white spots) removal application. In addition, patients can use the robust Dentist Locator tool to find dentists who use Icon in their area.

Take me to the "Drilling? No Thanks!" website.

